People Are Freaking Out Because The New York Times Said To Put American Cheese On Ramen

Yes, we know, but there's a plot twist.

Hello, it's me, your "this is the latest thing people are freaking out over" guide. Glad to be he here.

Today we have: ramen and the good ol' New York Times. Before we proceed, two facts: 1) Ramen is one of the greatest things to ever grace this Earth, and 2) American cheese is terrifying and do not even get me started on the texture.

Make some instant ramen. Slide an egg into the hot broth, then some butter. Crown the steaming noodles with slices of American cheese. https://t.co/JFTze7jtsV

Ok so here we go. On Sunday, the NYT tweeted this instant ramen recipe: "Slide an egg into the hot broth, then some butter [so far, down with this]. Crown the steaming noodles with slices of American cheese."

I'm sorry, but have you looked at these? Like, up close? Just wondering. Anyway, people on the internet had ~opinions~ about this recipe suggestion. Shocking, I know.

"NO," they tweeted in abundance.

@nytimes Handover the password you can’t be trusted to not tweet horrible things

@nytimes How can I delete this article from the internet?

"How can I delete this article from the internet?" this person pondered.

@nytimes An egg in ramen is not unusual, common even. Butter, shut up, no. American cheese, just never suggest anything ever again and fuck off

Others took a more forward approach:

@nytimes did u say American cheese in ramen?!

People mainly took issue with the idea of peeling slices of American cheese from their plastic wrappers and then, like on purpose, putting them in ramen.

He basically spearheaded the food truck movement with his UNREAL Korean Kogi tacos and has been dropping food bombs and blowing up the restaurant scene ever since. He also tweets many deep things like so:

The recipe is from a 2014 New York Times interview, in which Choi explains that homemade instant ramen qualifies as a Korean-American kid's after-school snack.

"It’s our peanut butter and jelly sandwich, it’s our bowl of cereal,” Choi said. “It’s something that has been a part of my life forever.”