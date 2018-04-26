Florida Deputies Are Asking The Governor To Remove The Parkland Sheriff Over His Handling Of The Shooting

"We voted for a number of reasons and are calling out the sheriff for being a liar and we don't trust him."

After delivering a resounding vote of no confidence Thursday, members of the Broward County deputies union want Sheriff Scott Israel removed from office, signifying their distaste with the leader's media-centric response to the Parkland school shooting.

About a week after the massacre at Marjory Stoneman Douglas High School, Israel confronted a spokesperson for the National Rifle Association during a heated town hall on CNN, calling her out for claiming to support the victims but not advocating for "less weapons."

"He went on a town hall forum and tried to make [the shooting] an NRA issue before we had finished burying the 17 lives we lost that day," Jeff Bell, president of the Broward Sheriff's Office Deputies Association, told BuzzFeed News.

Of the 628 members who voted, 534 said they had no confidence in Israel, he said, adding that it was the union's first time delivering such a vote against a sheriff. Ninety members backed him.

"I am really proud of the guys who stood up and voted even with the fear of retaliation," Bell said. "We voted for a number of reasons and are calling out the sheriff for being a liar and we don't trust him."

Despite multiple state leaders calling for his resignation, Israel has refused to step down, declaring in February that he has "given amazing leadership to this agency."

In addition to the sheriff's handling of the Valentine's Day shooting, Bell explained there are "numerous" other reasons hundreds of deputies want him out of office, including aging facilities, lack of proper training, "instances of misconduct," and an overarching sense of "lack of leadership."



For instance, Bell notes, Israel appeared on CNN's State of the Union following the school massacre and "touted what an amazing leader he is."



"That's not a leader," stressed the sheriff's deputy, who says he has been with the department since 1994. "What makes a leader are those who are standing behind you and the only ones who are standing behind him are the cronies in the agency. The members don't stand with him at all."