A movie theater in Utah reversed its decision to host survivors of the Parkland, Florida, mass shooting during a nationwide tour because of concerns that the town hall could spark a "contentious situation" amid an ongoing back-and-forth between a gun rights group and March for Our Lives activists.

On Wednesday, three days before the planned event, Larry H. Miller Megaplex Theatres said in a statement that it had decided to cancel the gun reform rally, saying that the company had not been aware of the "full context" of the tour.



"When this event was initially booked, the full context wasn’t fully understood and now it appears to be escalating into a potentially contentious situation where additional security will be required," the company said in a statement.

A group of students from Marjory Stoneman Douglas High School were slated to stop in Salt Lake City this weekend as part of their "Road to Change" bus tour. Created by March for Our Lives, the gun control advocacy organization born in the wake of the Parkland shooting on Feb. 14, the tour's events aim to register young voters and "stand up to the National Rifle Association."



"It's the first time an event has been pulled in this way," said Madalena McNeil, one of the lead advisors for March for Our Lives Salt Lake City. "It's disappointing, but everyone in the community is banding together to make this happen."

And they did. After scrambling, the students secured a new venue and will be hosting the Saturday evening event at the America Expo Center in Sandy, March for our Lives said in a statement Thursday.

About 1,000 people are expected to attend, McNeil said, including a Utah gun rights organization that has been following the Parkland teens across the country for the past few weeks.

The theater group backtracked on its plans to host the teens one day after the Salt Lake Tribune published a story chronicling the Utah Gun Exchange's journey. The company, which McNeil calls "Utah's version of the NRA and a very well-organized machine," has been showing up at March for Our Lives events in a black armored vehicle with a massive gun on top, encouraging Second Amendment supporters to join them, including pushing people to attend the Salt Lake City town hall.

The online gun marketplace created its own #UGEFreedomTour, which it said "coincidentally" coincides with the Parkland teens' road trip. Over the past few months, the gun group and March for Our Lives have bristled against each other online and at rallies.

"They are very much about putting themselves at the scene and have a big presence online," McNeil said. "I'm not sure if the March group have encountered a counter-protest during their tour of this scope."

Since June, around the same time the Parkland teens kicked off their road trip, Bryan Melchior and about seven other members of the gun company have been on their own tour "alongside March for Our Lives teens," but touting their support of the Second Amendment and usually streaming live on Facebook from the students' town halls.

And on March 24, the gun company tried to host a joint rally with the Salt Lake City chapter at the exact same time as the nationwide event, but conceded to start an hour earlier due to safety concerns.