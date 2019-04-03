A Dad Involved In The Massive College Admissions Scandal Is The First Parent To Say He'll Plead Guilty

An organic packaged food entrepreneur on Wednesday became the first parent to plead guilty to charges related to the biggest college admissions cheating scandal to ever be prosecuted.

Peter Jan Sartorio of Menlo Park, California, is one of 33 parents charged with paying a life coach to game admissions systems to get their children into elite universities via bribes to athletic directors, coaches, and other school officials, as well as entrance exam proctors who falsified records, achievements, test scores.

Federal officials allege Sartorio paid $15,000 so that a person administering the ACT college entrance exam would correct his daughter's answers. In a court filing on Wednesday, lawyers for the father said he intends to plead guilty to based on information prosecutors said they will file prior to April 30, though it's unclear what exactly he has agreed to plea to.

According to court documents, two other parents are also talking with prosecutors about potential plea deals.

Jane Buckingham, who bills herself as a millennial trends guru, allegedly paid Singer $35,000 of an agreed $50,000 to boost her son's ACT scores.

In a complaint, federal officials also allege Devin Sloane worked with USC's top athletic director to create a fake water polo profile for his son, even buying the gear on Amazon and hiring a graphic designer to photoshop the images. The Los Angeles businessman then allegedly sent the school $50,000 and then funneled another $200,000 to Singer through a bogus charity, the Key Worldwide Foundation.

“Mr. Sloane and the government are currently in discussions that are calculated to resolve this matter without a trial and reasonably expect that will occur,” his attorneys said in a court filing.

About a dozen other parents appeared in federal court in Boston on Wednesday, including actors Felicity Hoffman and Lori Loughlin, who have become the faces of the scandal.

Loughlin, famous for her role in Full House and a mainstay on the Hallmark Channel, along with her husband, Mossimo Giannulli, are accused of paying Singer $500,000 to get their girls into USC, despite the fact that one of their daughters, a YouTuber/Influencer named Olivia Jade, frequently posted about not really wanting to go there.