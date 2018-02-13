This TV Station Accidentally Said The Olympics Were At P.F. Chang's And Now Everyone Wants Lettuce Wraps

For 17 days, athletes from across the world are competing in Pyeongchang county, a cold, rugged, mountainous region about 100 miles outside of Seoul and rather close to the border with North Korea.

Yep. You read that right. P.F. Chang 2018. (Just ignore the whole ring situation for now. Not really sure what's happening there.)

Pyeongchang is also a rather long word that starts with a "P" and contains "chang," which, to many Americans, immediately brings to mind...

People said it was the ultimate example of "you had one job."

"PyeongChang and P.F. Chang’s are not the same thing," @kimjnews writes about ABC-7 Sports screwup, "and beyond the… https://t.co/3id8rZycv3

And lol'd that this even happened in the first place. As the Tribune so helpfully noted, "PyeongChang and P.F. Chang’s are not the same thing."

Others, however, were very here for the idea of P.F. Chang's unifying us all.

I may not be an athlete competing in Pyongyang, but I definitely compete in P.F. Chang's

the kind of olympics that p.f. chang's would host is the only kind of olympics i'd ever qualify for https://t.co/EVDZJoSPbL

Sadly, though, P.F. Chang's had to let us down easy and inform us that, contrary to some reports, they were not the ones hosting the 2018 global sporting event.

A spokesperson for the station told the Tribune that the mistake was actually the result of a graphics mix-up. The P.F. Chang 2018 image (with four Olympic rings instead of five) was created for a "satirical piece" in which viewers invented their own Olympic activities. Instead, it ended up on the news.