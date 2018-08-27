This Elite Gamer Was Injured In The Jacksonville Madden Shooting. Now He Might Never Play Professional Esports Again.

Timothy Anselimo, a well-known video game player, was shot three times at a Madden NFL 19 tournament in Jacksonville, Florida, on Sunday, and his mother has said it is not clear if the 25-year-old will ever be able to play professional esports again.

Speaking to reporters outside the hospital while her son was in surgery Monday, Anselimo’s mother, Sujeil Lopez, described his physical and emotional state after the attack, in which a shooter opened fire on the gaming competition, killing two people before killing himself.

Lopez said that one of the bullets had pierced Anselimo’s right hand, hitting the thumb and middle finger, an injury that she said could jeopardize his ability to continue to make a living playing professional sports video games — a lucrative job for someone who plays at Anselimo’s level.

“He’s a righty and he has to hold the controls with his right hand,” Lopez said. “This is his life. He made it and he’s alive but if he can’t play and he can’t work and he can’t do this, his life will be changed forever.”

“This is his dream,” she added. “He’s been doing it since he was little. He’s destroyed right now.”