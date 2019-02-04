A Superbowl Recap: It Happened. That's About All I Got For You
"This is like watching Ambien."
Hey there. So, yeah, we all know why we are here. We all had hopes. We prayed with bated breath for the underdogs. They were dashed. Life goes on as usual. What else is new.
A brief recap. The New England Patriots beat the newly-relocated Los Angeles Rams 13-3 in Atlanta, Georgia, on Sunday, in arguably what was the most anti-climatic snooze fest in recent history.
Speaking from experience, many, many Angelenos hung their heads into their tacos in dismay because LA just can't catch a fucking sports break, (cough, cough DODGERS and LAKERS cough, cough) but that's another story.
Anyway, for some reason, this game absolutely sucked and people obviously took to the internet to share their feelings and commiserate about how we really can't catch a break.
Enjoy. Can guarantee the reactions are more entertaining than the three hours of whatever that was that we just "watched".
The Patriots, led by Tom Brady, won. Shocker.
People were reallyyyyy feeling it.
Truly riveted.
Lives were changed.
Memories made.
You know it's dire when...
Also when:
A mood:
Continued.
Cont. cont.
Update: he made it, because nothing exciting happened to prevent him from missing it.
Same.
People were also let down by Sponge Bob's brief cameo, having waited anxiously for weeks for an actual, like, performance.
But maybe this was the strategy all along...
In the end, whenever in doubt: just watch Beyonce.
-
Brianna Sacks is a reporter for BuzzFeed News and is based in Los Angeles.
Contact Brianna Sacks at brianna.sacks@buzzfeed.com.
Got a confidential tip? Submit it here.