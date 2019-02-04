BuzzFeed News

A Superbowl Recap: It Happened. That's About All I Got For You

"This is like watching Ambien."

By Brianna Sacks

Posted on February 3, 2019, at 10:27 p.m. ET

Hey there. So, yeah, we all know why we are here. We all had hopes. We prayed with bated breath for the underdogs. They were dashed. Life goes on as usual. What else is new.

Patrick Smith / Getty Images

A brief recap. The New England Patriots beat the newly-relocated Los Angeles Rams 13-3 in Atlanta, Georgia, on Sunday, in arguably what was the most anti-climatic snooze fest in recent history.

Kevin C. Cox / Getty Images

Speaking from experience, many, many Angelenos hung their heads into their tacos in dismay because LA just can't catch a fucking sports break, (cough, cough DODGERS and LAKERS cough, cough) but that's another story.

Anyway, for some reason, this game absolutely sucked and people obviously took to the internet to share their feelings and commiserate about how we really can't catch a break.

Enjoy. Can guarantee the reactions are more entertaining than the three hours of whatever that was that we just "watched".

The Patriots, led by Tom Brady, won. Shocker.

Oh. Patriots win. That feels... familiar. #SuperBowl
cinemasins @cinemasins

Oh. Patriots win. That feels... familiar. #SuperBowl

People were reallyyyyy feeling it.

What a high scoring, exhilarating game. #Superbowl
AfterBuzz TV @afterbuzztv

What a high scoring, exhilarating game. #Superbowl

Truly riveted.

What Time Does The Super Bowl End
Lauren Strapagiel 🦇 @laurenstrapa

What Time Does The Super Bowl End

Lives were changed.

I could’ve done absolutely nothing for the last 3 hours and it would’ve been more entertaining than the Super Bowl
Dylan Hawk @dylanhawk_

I could’ve done absolutely nothing for the last 3 hours and it would’ve been more entertaining than the Super Bowl

Memories made.

I'm 46. This is, easily, the worst Super Bowl of my lifetime.
Jeff Pearlman @jeffpearlman

I'm 46. This is, easily, the worst Super Bowl of my lifetime.

You know it's dire when...

The announcers are making fun of how boring the game is. I don’t recall that ever happening before in the #SuperBowl. And it’s hard to blame them.
Mike Greenberg @Espngreeny

The announcers are making fun of how boring the game is. I don’t recall that ever happening before in the #SuperBowl. And it’s hard to blame them.

Also when:

CBS executives right now.
Adam B. Vary @adambvary

CBS executives right now.

A mood:

This is like watching ambien
Andy Cohen @Andy

This is like watching ambien

Continued.

Super Bowl
Kofie Banks in a secret agent outfit @KofieYeboah

Super Bowl

Cont. cont.

Waiting for the Super Bowl to get exciting...
Jordan Johnson @superjj99

Waiting for the Super Bowl to get exciting...

Update: he made it, because nothing exciting happened to prevent him from missing it.

I have a dinner reservation at 7:30 so I’m gonna need these two teams to wrap it the fuck up #SuperBowl2019
elan gale @theyearofelan

I have a dinner reservation at 7:30 so I’m gonna need these two teams to wrap it the fuck up #SuperBowl2019

Same.

Live look at the guy whose controlling the scoreboard: #SuperBowl
Tom vdm @TVDMolen

Live look at the guy whose controlling the scoreboard: #SuperBowl

People were also let down by Sponge Bob's brief cameo, having waited anxiously for weeks for an actual, like, performance.

The game: Here's the most boring thing you've ever seen. The Halftime entertainment: Hold my beer. #SuperBowl
Titus O'Reily @TitusOReily

The game: Here's the most boring thing you've ever seen. The Halftime entertainment: Hold my beer. #SuperBowl

But maybe this was the strategy all along...

These teams are playing like they know whoever wins goes to the White House
Jess Dweck @TheDweck

These teams are playing like they know whoever wins goes to the White House

In the end, whenever in doubt: just watch Beyonce.

time for my annual rewatch of beyoncé’s super bowl performances
C. @mindctrI

time for my annual rewatch of beyoncé’s super bowl performances

