A Superbowl Recap: It Happened. That's About All I Got For You

Hey there. So, yeah, we all know why we are here. We all had hopes. We prayed with bated breath for the underdogs. They were dashed. Life goes on as usual. What else is new.

A brief recap. The New England Patriots beat the newly-relocated Los Angeles Rams 13-3 in Atlanta, Georgia, on Sunday, in arguably what was the most anti-climatic snooze fest in recent history.

Speaking from experience, many, many Angelenos hung their heads into their tacos in dismay because LA just can't catch a fucking sports break, (cough, cough DODGERS and LAKERS cough, cough) but that's another story.

Anyway, for some reason, this game absolutely sucked and people obviously took to the internet to share their feelings and commiserate about how we really can't catch a break.

Enjoy. Can guarantee the reactions are more entertaining than the three hours of whatever that was that we just "watched".