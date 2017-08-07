This 9-Year-Old Applied To A Job At NASA To Help Fight Aliens And His Qualifications Are Spot On

"One of the reasons is my sister thinks I'm an alien."

Meet Jack Davis, a self-proclaimed "Guardian of the Galaxy" and alien-hunter extraordinaire who wants to protect our planet from extraterrestrials.

"Oh you're a CEO? That's terrific. I'm the Planetary Protection Officer.I'm in charge or protecting Earth, maybe you've heard of it."

Jack wrote a letter a few days ago asking to be considered for the position. He laid out his experience and tbh, he seems extremely qualified.

"I may be nine but I think I would be fit for the job," Jack wrote. "One of the reasons is my sister says I am an alien. I have also seen the show Marvel Agents of Shield and hope to see the movie Men in Black.."

Jack also pointed out that he's great at video games and since he's young, he can learn to think like an alien. Clutch.

He signed the letter: "Jack Davis, Guardian of the Galaxy, Fourth Grade."