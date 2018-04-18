In 2012, Yoselyn Ortega stabbed 6-year-old Lulu and her 2-year-old brother Leo to death in the bathroom of their New York apartment.

A New York jury has found a nanny guilty of murdering the two young children she had been caring for, rejecting her claim that she was too mentally unstable to understand what she was doing when she stabbed them to death in the bathroom of their Upper West Side apartment in 2012.

On Oct. 25, Marina Krim came home and found the bodies of her 6-year-old daughter Lulu and 2-year-old son Leo in the bathroom. Yoselyn Ortega, the family's nanny of two years, was standing there and had stabbed herself in the neck, prosecutors said.

Ortega had been charged with two counts each of first-degree murder and second-degree murder, but pleaded not guilty due to mental illness.

On Tuesday, after hours of heart-wrenching testimony over the past several weeks, the jury found Ortega, 55, guilty on all counts. The case had been repeatedly delayed due to questions about Ortega's mental fitness. In 2016, her lawyer rejected a plea deal of 30 years to life if she took responsibility for her actions.

The brutal murders garnered widespread attention at the time, shocking families across the country. Krim came home from taking her then-3-year-old daughter to a swim class when she found her two other children "bloodied" and "lifeless ... their eyes open, covered in blood," Assistant District Attorney Courtney Groves said in opening statements last month, according to ABC News.

"I was destroyed," Krim testified. "She killed my best friends."

Prosecutors had argued that Ortega was calculated, "purposeful," and knew what she was doing when she killed the children and put their bodies in the bathtub. They pointed out that the nanny had waited until Krim opened the bathroom door before plunging the knife into her own neck.

She attacked Lulu first, who "twisted and turned and did everything possible" to avoid the knife, New York Assistant District Attorney Stuart Silberg said. But her nanny was "determined to end her life," stabbing the 6-year-old about 30 times.

"From the attack on Lulu, she had learned that if she comes at the child from the front with the knife, she's going to end up in a death struggle," Silberg told the court in his closing arguments. "So this time, having learned what it takes to more efficiently kill a 2-year-old, wanting to cut his throat, the better way to do it ... is to come from behind."

Ortega had told authorities that Lulu had tried to fight back and she had used at least two knives in the attack.



The motive, however, remains murky. Ortega's lawyer said the woman often heard voices and had hallucinations. Over the years, details emerged from her relatives and friends, who said she exhibited signs of mental instability before the murders and had seen a mental health professional.

According to court documents, the nanny told authorities she stabbed the children because she was struggling financially and was angry about being a cleaning lady. Ortega, who is a naturalized American citizen from the Dominican Republic, also expressed remorse, the court papers said, stating, "Oh my God, I'm sorry. I'm sorry for what I've done. Relieve me of my misery."