All Five Passengers Are Dead After A Helicopter Crashed In The East River

@cnn @FoxNews just witnessed a helicopter crash into the East River .. hope everyone’s ok. Caught it all on tape!

All five passengers have been killed after a helicopter crashed into New York City's East River Sunday evening, briefly floundering and spinning before submerging into the water. The pilot managed to free himself and survived.

A spokesperson for NYPD confirmed to BuzzFeed News Monday morning that despite the efforts of fire and police divers no passengers survived.

The full briefing from @NYPDONeill and @FDNY’s Commissioner Nigro on the helicopter crash in New York’s East River earlier tonight https://t.co/CEyZdRW2LF

The private charter helicopter was being used for a photo shoot when it went down near East 96th Street and the FDR Drive around 7:15 p.m., New York Fire Department officials told reporters Sunday.

Police said the pilot was rescued by a passing tugboat.

Three of the passengers were rescued alive, but in critical condition and were taken to a nearby hospital. Two people died on scene, FDNY Commissioner Daniel Nigro said.

"It took a while for the divers to get these people out, but they worked very quickly, as they could," the commissioner said. "That's 50 feet of water with a 4-mile-per-hour current and temperatures below 40."

Monday, New York Police Commissioner James O'Neill released the names of the victims. They were Daniel Thompson, 34, Tristian Hill, 29, Trevor Cadigan, 26, Brian McDaniel, 26, and Carla Vallejos Bianco, 29.

"It's a great tragedy we had occur here on an otherwise quiet Sunday evening," he said.