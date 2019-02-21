There's Going To Be A New Election In North Carolina After Evidence Of Fraud Was Revealed

North Carolina state officials have ordered a new election in the state’s 9th Congressional District after days of explosive testimony and a lengthy investigation showed that the Republican candidate funded and helped support an absentee ballot fraud scheme.

On the fourth day of hearings, the North Carolina State Board of Elections unanimously voted to redo the contested election, calling the midterm race "tainted."

"I believe the number is sufficient in itself to call for a new election but it certainly was a tainted election," Chair Bob Cordle announced Thursday afternoon. "The people of North Carolina deserve a fair election."



The decision came after Mark Harris, the Republican at the center of the contested race, decided not to testify, altered his defense, and called for a new vote.

“I believe a new election should be called,” Harris said. “It’s become clear to me that the public’s confidence in the Ninth District’s general election has been undermined to an extent that a new election is warranted."



The announcement means there will be a new primary, then a new general election in the fall for the ninth district, which encompasses most of the southeast, including some of Charlotte.

The decision concludes a chaotic local mid-term race that became a national scandal after evidence showed that a small-town political operative named Leslie McCrae Dowless was harvesting absentee ballots.

Evidence and testimony from this week's hearings revealed that Harris hired Dowless, famous for his suspect get-out-the-vote tactics, to help amass more votes in the district, contradicting the Republican's earlier assertions that he had not been involved with the scandal.

Harris spearheaded an illegal operation where he paid volunteers to deliver and then collect absentee ballots. Workers testified before the state election board that they had repeatedly filled out ballots for residents.

In December, officials had said uncovered evidence that “will show that a coordinated, unlawful, and substantially resourced absentee ballot scheme operated during the 2018 general election in Bladen and Robeson counties.”

Harris declared victory after narrowly edging out his Democratic opponent, Dan McCready, by 905 votes in a district that houses three times as many registered Democrats as Republicans. Officials noticed, though, that Harris scored 61% of absentee ballots in Bladen County when only 19% of Republican residents requested one.

The state board and testimonies this week showed:



Absentee ballots were collected directly from voters — which is against the law — with no witnesses signing or only one of two required witnesses signing. Unsealed ballots were also collected from collected.

That Dowless held the ballots at his home or office — including blank or incomplete ballots — before turning them in.

That he instructed people to falsely sign as witnesses.

And that to cover his conduct, made sure the ink matched on the forms; that mailed ballots were sent from a post office near the voter; and that ballots were taken to the post office in small batches.

After the election fraud allegations erupted, the North Carolina board of elections voted unanimously against certifying Harris’ win in the the 9th Congressional District and, along with the FBI and federal prosecutors, started an investigation. McCready also withdrew his concession and immediately started preparing for a second election.



Before Thursday, Harris had refused to abandon his narrow victory, but newly-released text messages and damning testimony from his son prodded the pastor to admit that some of his past recollections and previous assertions were "incorrect."

State and federal officials have been examining the unusual pattern and other irregularities in the rural district, where, for years, McCrae Dowless has been at the center of several voting controversies and has been involved in campaign work since at least 2006.

The 62-year-old former used car salesman — who has an extensive criminal history — has built a reputation as a political operative who runs questionable get out the vote efforts, paying people in cash to request scores of absentee ballots and then go to residents’ homes to either help them fill out the ballots or collect the ballots, several former workers involved with the operation told BuzzFeed News. It is illegal for a third party to submit an absentee ballot in North Carolina.

Campaign finance records show Dowless was hired by the political consulting firm Red Dome to conduct GOTV efforts on behalf of Harris, who also barely won the 2018 Republican primary election over incumbent Robert Pittenger. Pittenger’s campaign had warned the state’s GOP leaders and officials with the National Republican Congressional Campaign about irregularities in the May primary, the Washington Post reported.

Records show that the Harris campaign paid Red Dome more than $428,000 for “admin and staff and grassroots” operation and the Republican has contended that he was unaware of any illegal practices. But according to the Post, the congressional candidate ignored warnings about Dowless’s methods and pushed his staff to hire the local operative for his 2018 bid after seeing Dowless’ success in a 2016 election, which is also under investigation. That December, Dowless had testified before the state elections board that he paid workers to collect absentee ballots.

State party leaders have been steadily distancing themselves from Harris as the scandal continues to unravel.

Several of Dowless’ employees have told BuzzFeed News that he paid them to collect absentee ballots from people so he could submit them to the county — and some people have sworn ballots were incomplete or unsealed. While the exact details and structure of his operation are murky, it’s clear that Dowless hired friends, relatives, and other locals to comb the community for absentee ballots, paying them $150 for every 50 absentee ballot request forms they brought in and $125 for 50 absentee ballots that were gathered, investigators heard.

Jessica Dowless, whose husband is distantly related to McCrae Dowless, described herself as a “housewife [who] needed a part-time job” and said she was one of about six employees. She often worked six days a week tallying the number of Democrats and Republicans who had recently voted. However, she explained, there were times when she did not quite understand what she was doing or what the grand purpose was.

She did say, though, that campaign workers delivered sealed absentee ballots from the homes of people who requested them to McCrae’s office — though North Carolina law forbids third parties from handling those ballots.

Another Bladen County resident named Chris Eason told BuzzFeed News that he signed a blank absentee ballot in the Nov. 6 general election, didn’t actually pick any candidates, and then handed the unsealed ballot to Mcrae. Despite not technically voting, the 47-year-old’s ballot ended up signed, sealed, and witnessed to the county Board of Elections with his name on it.

Eason recalled one interaction in which he told McCrae how he couldn’t find his absentee ballot and then the operative went to his car and took them out of his car.

“He’ll have ’em on hand. A lot of the ones I’ve seen was in his personal vehicle,” he said.

Eason said he believes McCrae filled out the ballot on his behalf after he took it away. “He or somebody filled out my ballot — I just signed it,” he said. “I know for a fact they put something in mine because I don’t vote.”