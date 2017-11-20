BuzzFeed News

A Bus Blocked The Weather Channel's Shot And We Are Crying

A Bus Blocked The Weather Channel's Shot And We Are Crying

The audio is bleeping priceless.

By Brianna Sacks

Brianna Sacks

BuzzFeed News Reporter

Posted on November 20, 2017, at 5:38 p.m. ET

On Monday, the Weather Channel made sure it was perfectly positioned to capture the controlled implosion of the Georgia Dome. The cameraman had been live-streaming for about 40 minutes, waiting for the building to fall.

And juuust as the 25-year-old structure started to smoke and collapse, this happened:

The most Atlanta thing to ever happen? MARTA bus parks right in front of The Weather Channel's Dome implosion shot… https://t.co/WrAB4stCYO
The most Atlanta thing to ever happen? MARTA bus parks right in front of The Weather Channel's Dome implosion shot… https://t.co/WrAB4stCYO

"Go bus, get out of the way!" the exasperated cameraman shouts.

The Weather Channel

"Bus! Get out of the way! F---" he continues, cursing and literally sounding like he is pulling his hair out over the sounds of the falling building. "Are you!?!?...ughhhh. What the f---. F---!"

I am CRYING. The Weather Channel set up for a live shot of the Georgia Dome being imploded, and at the perfectly wr… https://t.co/b9wj8rHiYs
I am CRYING. The Weather Channel set up for a live shot of the Georgia Dome being imploded, and at the perfectly wr… https://t.co/b9wj8rHiYs

The poor guy misses all the action. "Damn, lady," he exclaims, followed by more bleeped out words as the bus driver slowly pulls away, leaving a line of spectators photographing a massive cloud of smoke circling the spot where the dome used to stand.

The Weather Channel

People thought it was hysterical.

@DawnAtFOX9 @weatherchannel Omg I am crying with laughter
@DawnAtFOX9 @weatherchannel Omg I am crying with laughter

Especially the audio.

@Brett_A_Taylor Can confirm it’s even more hilarious with sound on. This incident is officially on the very very… https://t.co/tKW1aKB12q
@Brett_A_Taylor Can confirm it’s even more hilarious with sound on. This incident is officially on the very very… https://t.co/tKW1aKB12q

That's a lot of bleeping for the Weather Channel https://t.co/QNPPSOIrPO
That's a lot of bleeping for the Weather Channel https://t.co/QNPPSOIrPO

And said they could really relate to how much of a Monday the cameraman was having.

I feel your pain, Weather Channel. My day is going much like this. https://t.co/hAdI5kGs6B
I feel your pain, Weather Channel. My day is going much like this. https://t.co/hAdI5kGs6B

They called it a "metaphor for life."

A better metaphor for life I’ve never seen https://t.co/X7kpXYUKtT
A better metaphor for life I’ve never seen https://t.co/X7kpXYUKtT

Others thought it was a "goddamn work of art."

This is a goddamn work of art. Put this shit in MoMA https://t.co/brfMcoSMKk
This is a goddamn work of art. Put this shit in MoMA https://t.co/brfMcoSMKk

Hollywood comedies should take note, tbh.

There are big budget Hollywood comedies without even a quarter of the hilarity and comic timing of this Weather Cha… https://t.co/aCqRGRUfoQ
There are big budget Hollywood comedies without even a quarter of the hilarity and comic timing of this Weather Cha… https://t.co/aCqRGRUfoQ

You'll get 'em next time, weather guy.

Producer: Let's set it up here, perfect shot. PA: What if a bus comes? That's a bus stop. Producer: What are the ch… https://t.co/FjvPJlDeJi
Producer: Let's set it up here, perfect shot. PA: What if a bus comes? That's a bus stop. Producer: What are the ch… https://t.co/FjvPJlDeJi

