A Bus Blocked The Weather Channel's Shot And We Are Crying
The audio is bleeping priceless.
On Monday, the Weather Channel made sure it was perfectly positioned to capture the controlled implosion of the Georgia Dome. The cameraman had been live-streaming for about 40 minutes, waiting for the building to fall.
And juuust as the 25-year-old structure started to smoke and collapse, this happened:
"Go bus, get out of the way!" the exasperated cameraman shouts.
"Bus! Get out of the way! F---" he continues, cursing and literally sounding like he is pulling his hair out over the sounds of the falling building. "Are you!?!?...ughhhh. What the f---. F---!"
The poor guy misses all the action. "Damn, lady," he exclaims, followed by more bleeped out words as the bus driver slowly pulls away, leaving a line of spectators photographing a massive cloud of smoke circling the spot where the dome used to stand.
People thought it was hysterical.
Especially the audio.
And said they could really relate to how much of a Monday the cameraman was having.
They called it a "metaphor for life."
Others thought it was a "goddamn work of art."
Hollywood comedies should take note, tbh.
You'll get 'em next time, weather guy.
