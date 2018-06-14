A Mother Says Immigration Officials Took Away Her Daughter While She Was Breastfeeding In A Detention Center

Central American asylum-seekers wait as US Border Patrol agents take groups of them into custody on June 12, 2018, near McAllen, Texas.

A distraught mother from Honduras says immigration officials took her daughter away from her while she was breastfeeding at a detention center, attorneys with the Texas Civil Rights Project said.



On Tuesday, the "sobbing" woman described the traumatizing encounter to Natalia Cornelio, the Texas Civil Rights Project's criminal justice program director.

"When she resisted having her daughter taken from her she said agents forcibly took her child and then placed her in handcuffs," Cornelio told BuzzFeed News.

The attorney said she met the mother when she was at the federal court in McAllen, Texas, after being found near the Rio Grande trying to cross into the US in the last few weeks. She was one of about 30 undocumented immigrants awaiting prosecution for illegally crossing the border who told Cornelio that day that their children were taken from them without explanation.

In the past two weeks, Cornelio says, she and her team of attorneys have interviewed 180 parents who have no idea where their children are.

As part of the Trump administration's new zero-tolerance immigration policy, officials are separating children from their parents after they are apprehended and charged with illegally entering the United States, a misdemeanor that results in a short prison sentence for first-time offenders.

The regulation is being used as a way to discourage and thwart the growing surge of families trying to cross the southwest border. In May, more than 50,000 people had been detained trying to cross the US border for the third month in a row.

As a result, scores of detained undocumented immigrants are being slapped with civil immigration charges and many are being sent to federal prisons. And since it's against federal law to jail children, they are put in the custody of US Health and Human Services.



"These separations are happening sometime between when people are being apprehended at the border and they are put in holding cells in immigration facilities waiting to be charged," Cornelio said. "They aren't telling them where their children are going, they can't contact them, and many haven't seen their children in weeks. It's a truly horrifying situation."

However, US Customs and Border Protection vehemently denied that an agent forcibly took a baby away from a mother.

"Nothing could be further from the truth and these allegations are unsubstantiated," Daniel Hetlage, the agency's director of media relations, said in a statement to BuzzFeed News. "The incident didn’t take place, we did not pull an infant from its mother and ... we don’t remove infants from their parents."

The Justice Department told BuzzFeed News Wednesday night that it declined to comment on whether there might be any instances in which a child would be too young to be taken from the parent.

Since the Justice Department enacted the strict rules at the end of May, about 500 children have been taken and separated from their parents in McAllen alone, federal public defenders working in the area told local media.



And these cases are happening with increased frequency all across the Southwest. More than 1,300 children are now in centers without their parents, according to Cornelio, citing figures from the federal government.

"There has been an explosion in the number of families who have been separated and the children removed once they cross the border," she said. "We are trying to keep up with all the stories and so many are heartbreaking."