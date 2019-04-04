The Mormon Church Will Now Allow Same-Sex Couples To Baptize Their Children

In a stunning move, the Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints announced Thursday that it was reversing its controversial policy that defined same-sex marriage as a sin and banned gay parents from baptizing their children.

The Mormon church outlined the surprise decision to reverse its 2015 rules and soften its views and treatment of its gay members in a news release, explaining that these “very positive” changes are "effective immediately" and "should help affected families."

Before, children of gay parents could not be baptized until they turned 18. Now, they can take part in the ritual as long as their parents approve and understand that their children will learn and follow the church's teachings.

Same-sex couples will also no longer be seen as “apostates,” which are those who have turned their back on the church.

"Previously, our Handbook characterized same-gender marriage by a member as apostasy. While we still consider such a marriage to be a serious transgression, it will not be treated as apostasy for purposes of Church discipline," leaders wrote. "Instead, the immoral conduct in heterosexual or homosexual relationships will be treated in the same way."

However, the faith said that it is not completely reversing its doctrine on homosexuality and still views same-sex marriage as less moral, but felt moved to alter their policies "to show more understanding, compassion and love..." and "reduce the hate and contention so common today."

Dallin H. Oaks, first counselor in the First Presidency, said that the church's decision to completely reverse its policy from four years ago came after "an extended period of counseling with our brethren" and a "united prayer to understand the will of the Lord." The new policies will be sent to priesthood leaders across the world.

"We are optimistic that a majority of people — whatever their beliefs and orientations — long for better understanding and less contentious communications," the church said. "That is surely our desire, and we seek the help of our members and others to attain it."