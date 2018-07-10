This Mom Said She Had A "Handmaid's Tale" Moment Having To Prove Her Daughter Was Her Child

Sylvia Acosta said a customs agent told her during airport questioning that her "life would be easier" if she had taken her husband's last name.

After nearly 10 hours of flying Sunday, Sylvia Acosta was exhausted and dreaming about a cup of coffee as she stood in line for customs at Dallas–Fort Worth airport. Her daughter, Sybonae Castillo, was relieved to be back in Texas and craving Hot Cheetos. But instead of lounging in the food court, the 50-year-old found herself fighting to prove that her 15-year-old was, indeed, her child and explain her decision not to change her name when she married.

Calling it a "Handmaid's Tale" moment, Acosta recounted what she described as a "violating and demeaning" encounter with a Customs and Border Protection agent, who she accused of improperly detaining and berating her because she and her daughter had different last names.

"He looked up from the documents and was like, 'Are you her mother?' And I said yes and he then asked, 'Why don't you have the same last name?'" Acosta, who has a doctorate degree and chose to keep her professional name, recalled.

"I explained that I decided to keep my name and not change it when I got married because that is the name I had built my career on and people knew me by that, and I went on and on about that," she said.

Unconvinced, Acosta said, the agent asked if she had any other proof that Sybonae, who was standing beside her, was her daughter, such as a birth certificate or a note from the father, citing concerns of human trafficking.

"I was shocked, but understood," Acosta explained. "I didn't have any of those documents because we have traveled together internationally very often since she was a baby and I've never needed them."

Then, she said, the encounter took a bizarre and infuriating turn.

"He told me my life would have been easier if I had taken my husband's last name," she said incredulously.

Acosta, who is the CEO of the YWCA, a nonprofit geared toward eliminating racism and empowering women, found herself explaining that she had divorced Sybonae's father, remarried, and still retained her birth name.



"He asked if I had a divorce decree to prove it," the executive laughed. "I was like, 'Who carries a divorce decree? Is this required?' And he said no, it was recommended."

After about five minutes, Acosta said the agent sent her back for more questioning because "he said I could be a human trafficker and I have no proof she is my daughter."

Infuriated, the two followed the agent to a back room, where they sat silently on a bench for several minutes.

"It felt like an eternity but I finally went up to one of them and demanded to know what was going on," Acosta said, setting off what she called another "lecture about what I should have done regarding my name and my daughter."

"I kept trying to explain myself and they kept ignoring me and shutting me up," she said. "I was completely violated and humiliated and they treated me in such a condescending, patronizing way."

About 30 minutes later, the pair had finally made it through customs.

According to the mother and daughter, the agents never asked Sybonae any questions about her status.



"I was so confused because we had done nothing wrong and had everything we needed and it's only because we had different last names," the 15-year-old said. "Not a word was said to me. They never asked me anything and disregarded my presence entirely."

