A White Man Allegedly Threw Battery Acid On A Latino Man's Face And Told Him To Go Back To His Country

A white man who allegedly threw battery acid on a Latino man's face, telling him to "go back to your country," was charged with a hate crime on Wednesday.

The victim, Mahud Villalaz, is a US citizen and continues to recover from Friday's attack, which left him unable to see from one eye and with painfully peeling skin. On Wednesday, 61-year-old Clifton Blackwell was charged with first-degree reckless injury with use of a dangerous weapon, with a hate crime enhancement.

If convicted, Blackwell could face up to 35 years in prison.

According to a criminal complaint, Villalaz was walking toward the entrance of a Mexican restaurant in the Milwaukee neighborhood of Lincoln Village Friday night when Blackwell yelled at him, telling him his truck was parked too close to a bus stop.



Blackwell then allegedly screamed, "Why did you invade my country? Why don't you respect my laws?"



Ignoring him, Villalaz went back to his pickup to move it to a different parking spot. When he returned to the restaurant, the complaint said Blackwell again demanded, "Why did you invade my country?"

At a press conference the day after the attack, Villalaz said he remembered seeing a bottle in Blackwell's hand, but he thought it was alcohol.

"Go back, go back, motherfucker," Blackwell allegedly said, calling Villalaz an "illegal," police reported.

Villalaz was born in Peru, moved to the US in 2001, and became a citizen in 2013.

"Sir, you don't know my status," Villalaz told him.

Responding to the insults, Villalaz called Blackwell a "racist motherfucker" and told him that "everyone comes from somewhere first," adding that "American Indians have been in the country the longest," the complaint said.

After the acid was thrown in his face, Villalaz said he tried to shield himself. At the press conference, his skin was shiny and scalded.

"It started burning, really bad," he told reporters. "I started screaming for help."

A nearby surveillance camera captured the attack, showing the two men exchanging words when, suddenly, one quickly draws a bottle and tosses its contents onto the other.

