Maria Menounos Is Stepping Down From "E! News" After Having Brain Tumor Surgery

"I want to help women realize that they have to put themselves first. I wouldn't have ever known or imagined that this was going on if I hadn't seen the symptoms in my mom."

E! News anchor Maria Menounos announced that she is stepping down to focus on her health after recently undergoing surgery to remove a brain tumor.



Earlier this month, the 39-year-old had a seven-hour surgery to remove a benign, golf-ball-sized meningioma brain tumor, she revealed in an interview with People Magazine.

"It's been a crazy time here in our home. I want you all to know that I'm ok! Seriously I'm recovering well and should be as good as new very very soon! Luckily I don't need any further treatments," Menounos said in an Instagram post on Monday. "God has blessed me in so many ways but this too was a blessing. I got to hear what I have meant to my friends and family-it's been quite moving for me."

Doctors were able to remove 99.9% of the tumor and Menounos said she is back home and healing, working on regaining her strength and balance.

She has also been spending time with her mother, Litsa, who has stage 4 brain cancer. Watching her mother undergo treatment while learning about her own diagnosis was "surreal," she told People.

“I didn’t cry. I actually laughed,” she recalled. “It’s so surreal and crazy and unbelievable that my mom has a brain tumor ― and now I have one too?”