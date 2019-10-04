A 21-Year-Old Man Overslept For Jury Duty So A Judge Sent Him To Prison For 10 Days

As part of his probation, Deandre Somerville was also ordered to give a weekly, 10-minute presentation about the importance of jury duty.

Brynn Anderson / AP

Because he slept through jury duty, Deandre Somerville says his life "will never be the same again." On Aug. 20, the 21-year-old was picked as a juror for a civil automobile accident negligence case in West Palm Beach County, Florida. The next day, when he was supposed to return to court for the continuation of the trial at 9 a.m., he woke up and realized he had overslept. “I woke up and I was like, ‘Oh shoot. It’s past the time,'” he told Fox6 News. But instead of going to the courthouse anyway or calling the bailiff, he ran to his afternoon job. “At work, I was looking on my phone thinking, ‘What’s the worst case scenario that could happen?’ I thought maybe I would get a fine or something like that,” Somerville told the Associated Press. Somerville, who works at a local park as a recreations specialist for the city, lives with his grandparents. He helps care for his grandfather, who uses a walker and scooter to around, taking him shopping and to doctors appointments, his lawyer said.

Soon after he missed jury duty, police arrived at his home. His grandfather told him to "just go in and be honest," the 21-year-old told the AP. And that's what he did.

When he went before Circuit Civil Judge John Kastrenakes for his hearing, Somerville admitted that he had overslept and apologized. "I overslept, for one, and I just didn't know the seriousness of it, to be honest. This is my first time ever coming to court when you told me to come. Other than that, I never been in the courthouse," Somerville told the judge, according to a court transcript. The judge stated that the trial was delayed for 45 minutes "waiting for juror Somerville and his conduct impeded the due administration of justice." Because of his "conduct," Kastrenakes convicted him of direct criminal contempt and sentenced him to 10 days in prison, 12 months probation, 150 hours of community service, and ordered him to write a letter of apology. He also had to pay a $223 fine. “They handcuffed me in the courtroom after that,” he told the AP, adding that he spent his 10-day sentence writing and praying. The public defender representing Somerville appealed, arguing that the punishment was egregious given the circumstances, citing his ties to the community and lack of a criminal record.

On Friday, the judge reduced the sentence and accepted his apology. Somerville will now serve three months of probation and have to perform 30 hours of community service, court records show. As part of his probation, Somerville will also have to report once a week to the jury office to give a 10-minute talk about the importance of jury duty. Each presentation will count as three hours of community service. According to reporters in the court room, the judge stressed that jury service is as important as serving in the military, telling Somerville that he took an oath to serve and "was actually the only African-American on the jury."



“Good people make bad mistakes” says the judge this is a perfect example of that. Tells the courtroom that he appreciated Somerville’s honesty but the result was that it was clear he didn’t think serving was that important. @WPTV