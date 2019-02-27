A Man Was Found Guilty Of Strangling His Childhood Friend For Her Inheritance Money

A jury in New Jersey found a 21-year-old man guilty of murdering his childhood friend and dumping her body in a river as part of a plot to steal a shoebox full of cash, despite the case nearly going to a mistrial over one juror's Facebook post.

Liam McAtasney faces life in prison without parole after the Monmouth County jury determined that he strangled Sarah Stern, a 19-year-year-old aspiring artist whose sudden disappearance gripped the small town of Neptune and sparked massive searches and online campaigns, though her body was never found.

In the high-profile trial that started in January, prosecutors said McAtasney spent months concocting a plan to murder Stern and make it look like she killed herself, in order to steal what he thought would be $50,000 to $100,000 in inheritance money.

After spending weeks getting closer to her, McAtasney went to his friend's home on Dec. 2, 2016, strangled her, and then, with the help of his roommate and Stern's prom date, stole her car and dumped her body off a bridge.

Preston Taylor, who is still awaiting sentencing after taking a deal to testify against his friend, told officials that the pair only found $10,000 cash in the shoebox, much less than McAtasney had expected, and that the money was in poor condition.

The 21-year-olds buried the cash in a safe and left Stern's car on a bridge to make it look like she had killed herself, Taylor testified. He pleaded guilty to desecrating human remains, robbery, and other charges. He faces up to 20 years in prison.

In January 2017, after a month of searching for Stern's body, a friend of McAtasney's came forward and told detectives that the defendant had once talked about killing her for her late mother's money. Police had Anthony Curry, who is also an amateur filmmaker, secretly record his friend explicitly detail how he had choked Stern to death, describing in chilling terms how it took about 30 minutes for her to die.

