A Man Was Arrested For Living In The Attic Crawlspace Above His 14-Year-Old Girlfriend's Room

Police in Tennessee have arrested a man who, for the second time in less than two weeks, was allegedly caught secretly living in the attic crawlspace above his 14-year-old girlfriend's room.



On Wednesday, officers in Mount Juliet responded to a report about a suspicious person after a resident spotted a man going into a home on the 200 block of Karen Drive, police said in a news release. When they arrived, they heard noises inside the house and waited for the woman who lived there to let them in.

They had a pretty good idea who the suspect might be.

After searching the residence, police said they found Matthew Castro hiding under Christmas decorations in the attic of the girl's home, a little more than a week after the 18-year-old had been pulled from the same spot and charged with trespassing (their relationship is within the terms of legal consent in Tennessee). In fact, Castro had been in court earlier on Wednesday for that case.