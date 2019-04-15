The 21-Year-Old Accused Of Setting Fire To Three Black Louisiana Churches Now Faces Hate Crime Charges

Prosecutors in Louisiana have charged the man accused of setting fire to three black churches with hate crimes.

Holden Matthews, who was arrested last week, pleaded not guilty to three hate crime charges on Monday, along with several counts of arson involving a religious building, according to the St. Landry Parish District Attorney’s Office.

The three St. Landry Parish churches, which were all empty at the time, burned to the ground within 10 days of each other, with the first fire occurring on March 26. About 77% of Opelousas' residents are black.



The 21-year-old suspect is from Opelousas is the son of a sheriff's deputy and has no history of arrests or violence, authorities say. At a news conference last week, the state marshal's office said investigators believe black metal music may have influenced his actions. Matthews was passionate about the genre, specifically Norwegian black metal music, and was also very active in pagan Facebook groups.

Using several aliases, Matthews often commented about Norse mythology and spoke out against organized religion. Last year, he talked about converting from Catholicism to Paganism. In one post, he complained about Baptists, calling them "a bunch of brainwashed people trying to find happiness in a religion that was forced on their ancestors just as it was mine."

However, one of his good friends, Nygyl Brynn Blackwolf, insisted that Matthews is not racist or was lashing out against black people.

"He was never aggressive, mean, racist, or anything like that," Blackwolf told BuzzFeed News. "He was just a kid who wanted to make music."

At the request of District Attorney Earl Taylor, a judge ordered Matthews held without bond on Monday.