Los Angeles Is Battling The Biggest Wildfire In Its History And The Photos Are Unreal

Los Angeles Is Battling The Biggest Wildfire In Its History And The Photos Are Unreal

The blaze, which prompted California Gov. Jerry Brown to declare a state of emergency Sunday, is one of 19 wildfires currently burning across the state.

By Brianna Sacks

Brianna Sacks

Posted on September 3, 2017, at 8:00 p.m. ET

Los Angeles is in the grips of the largest brush fire in its history, prompting California Gov. Jerry Brown to issue a state of emergency on Sunday.

Robyn Beck / AFP / Getty Images

The La Tuna fire started Friday in Burbank, on the northern edge of Los Angeles, and has burned more than 7,000 acres. As of Sunday, the blaze continued to ravage parched and scraggy hillsides encircling hundreds of vulnerable homes.

better quality
Juan DaBomb @juandabomb

better quality

Along with fires, unprecedented heat waves have smothered California this summer, shattering records in normally temperate northern cities like San Francisco, which hit 106 degrees Fahrenheit on Friday.

"This is the greatest statewide heat wave ever recorded in California,” according to Christopher Burt, a historian with Weather Underground, who noted that at least 15 Western US cities had their hottest summers on record this year.

As temperatures continue to hover around 100 degrees Fahrenheit near Los Angeles, photographers and residents captured striking, apocalyptic images and videos of the La Tuna fire, which was 30% contained as of Sunday evening.

David Mcnew / Getty Images
A firefighter recoils from the heat of flames.
David Mcnew / Getty Images

A firefighter recoils from the heat of flames.

This dramatic time-lapse shows the scale of the flames, which have been fueled by erratic winds and record-breaking temperatures.

Kyle Grillot / Reuters
Kyle Grillot / Reuters
Firefighters spray water on a burned rabbit running out from the flames.
David Mcnew / Getty Images

Firefighters spray water on a burned rabbit running out from the flames.

Kyle Grillot / Reuters
Non-stop helicopters by my parents. High school nearly burned: Buddy's house: #LaTunaFire
Mason Gentry @mgentry81

Non-stop helicopters by my parents. High school nearly burned: Buddy's house: #LaTunaFire

Kyle Grillot / Reuters
David Mcnew / Getty Images
David Mcnew / Getty Images
Residents on the 210 freeway try to check on their house and two of their cats located on the other side of thick smoke and flames near the Southern California community of Tujunga.
David Mcnew / Getty Images

Residents on the 210 freeway try to check on their house and two of their cats located on the other side of thick smoke and flames near the Southern California community of Tujunga.

Robyn Beck / AFP / Getty Images
David Mcnew / Getty Images
