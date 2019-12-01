A 23-Year-Old Woman Killed In The London Bridge Attack Hoped To Support Victims Of Crime

Saskia Jones "had a wonderful sense of mischievous fun and was generous to the point of always wanting to see the best in all people," her family said.

Authorities in London have identified the second victim in Friday's deadly knife attack as Saskia Jones, a 23-year-old who was passionate about criminal justice reform and helping victims. In a statement released Sunday, London's Metropolitan Police said Jones and the other victim, 25-year-old Jack Merritt, were graduates of the University of Cambridge and were both involved in the Learning Together Programme, a criminal justice reform initiative run by the university. On the day of the attack, Learning Together had hosted a five-year anniversary conference, which police said the attacker attended, at a hall next to the London Bridge. Jones, a volunteer with the group, "had a great passion for providing invaluable support to victims of criminal injustice," her family said in a tribute message released by police.

She had recently applied to a police graduate program and wanted to specialize in victim support. “Saskia was a funny, kind, positive influence at the centre of many people’s lives. She had a wonderful sense of mischievous fun and was generous to the point of always wanting to see the best in all people," her family said.

The 23-year-old was "intent on living life to the full and had a wonderful thirst for knowledge, enabling her to be the best she could be."

"She will leave a huge void in our lives," her family added. On her Facebook page, Jones posted selfies with friends, memes about alpacas and love, and photos of her recent graduation from Cambridge. In her bio, she wrote, "take the leap and build your wings on the way down." On Twitter, she often shared inspiring quotes and posted videos of herself in the gym, deadlifting weights with captions such as, "push your limits" and "work hard and be proud of what you achieve." In 2018, she also tweeted about what she'd taken away from the Learning Together program.

''Don't raise your voice, improve your argument'' = favourite quote of the #LearningTogether course, highlighting the issue of voice. #Socialjustice is evidently better achieved through the use of good arguments based on evidence & experience. #strongertogether @JustisTogether

In 2017, she tweeted an image with the message, "I hope that someday when I am gone, someone, somewhere, picks my soul up off these pages and thinks, 'I would have loved her.'" After her death, it received hundreds of retweets. She was remembered by one of her former teachers as a "force for good."

Saskia Jones was one of those students makes you so proud to be in this job. I'm so sorry that the world won't get to see what she could have achieved. She was one of a kind and loved justice, she would have been a force for good and I'm so sorry for us all that we've lost her.

A former classmate at Anglia Ruskin University recalled the impact Jones had on others. "You were the prime example of model student, you made yourself so available to everyone who knew you," Ben Cronin wrote on Facebook, listing initiatives in which she took part, such as protesting allowance cuts for disabled students and taking a leadership role in their union. "You were a real inspiration to students and we looked up to you. As a friend, you inspired me." In a statement, Cambridge's vice-chancellor Stephen J Toope said he was "sad beyond words" that two graduates died at "what should have been a joyous opportunity to celebrate the achievements of this unique and socially transformative programme."

