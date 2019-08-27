Kids In St. Louis Are Getting Shot And Killed So Often Police Are Offering $100,000 To Help Solve Cases

Robert Cohen / AP Devation Powell, the father of slain 3-year-old Kenndei Powell, hugs his cousin Shylar Roberts, 5, as he sits near where Kenndei was shot the night before along

On Monday, students at a St. Louis elementary school held a moment of silence for their 8-year-old classmate, Jurnee Thompson, who was shot and killed outside a restaurant after a football game. Over the weekend, other kids attended the funeral of Xavier Usanga, a 7-year-old who died after a bullet pierced his throat while he was playing with his sisters in their backyard. Since April, at least 12 children and teenagers in St. Louis have died as a result of gun violence in what has been one of the deadliest and most violent summer for youth in the city in years. So many kids have have been shot and killed in such a short time that police are offering a $100,000 reward until September 1 for any information to help solve some of the remaining 11 cases. Officials have arrested only one suspect in the string of killings, police said, begging the community for help at a press conference Saturday. “This is urgent,” said St. Louis Mayor Lyda Krewson, telling the crowd how "reckless gun violence" claimed the life of yet another child, 8-year-old Thompson, who was shot in the head standing next to her family waiting for their food. "We are all at risk when these suspects remain on the street," she urged. "If you are as outraged as I am...please help." Federal data ranks St. Louis as one of the most violent cities in the country, with a murder rate that has hovered between 186 and 205 since 2015, one of the highest in the US. As of Monday, police had recorded 134 homicide cases—guns were used in nearly all of them. As gun violence has intensified, ripping through barbecues, family gatherings, and football games, more and more children are caught in the crossfire. In 2016, 12 children in the St. Louis metro area died in shootings. In 2017, that number jumped to 19. So far this year, 18 kids are dead as a result of gunfire, according to data compiled by the St. Louis Dispatch. "Ask anyone in this city about this and they will tell you that we are going through an extreme time," Meredith Pierce, a spokesperson with St. Louis Public Schools, told BuzzFeed News on Monday. "This has been a more violent time than I can ever remember and I've been at this job for six-and-a-half-years. It's been horrible." The district has lost nine current and former students this year: football players, second-graders, freshman, 16-year-olds. St. Louis schools has three crisis teams that it sends to campuses to help students and teachers process losing another child to gun violence. Counselors visited two separate schools to provide comfort and mental health resources on Monday, Pierce said. Twenty-four hours after announcing the award and plea for the community's help on Saturday, police responded to yet another report of a teenager who was found with a gunshot wound to his head. His name was Sentonio Cox and he was 15.

The victims range in age, with the youngest victim being 2 years old. They have been shot playing outside, sitting on their front porches, eating pizza, walking home, standing near a restaurant.



On April 30, two-year-old Kayden Johnson and his mother, Trina'ty Riley, were shot to death in hiding in a closet after an intruder broke into their home, police said.

Elijah Johnson, Kayden's father, told KMOV that the pain "is unbelievable."

"He was uplifting, he was always smiling," Johnson said of his son.

Not even a month later, authorities found Kristina Curry shot to death in Roosevelt High School's parking lot. She was a junior, about to turn 17, and she loved to spend time with her family and garden, her mother, Christian Curry, told KSDK. "Her spirit was always high...I can't wrap my brain around when did it become okay to hurt our children. When did it become okay to just hurt each other," her mother said.

No arrests have been made in either case.



Jashon Johnson; Kennedi Powell

The shootings intensified as summer loomed. June was particularly deadly — four children were fatally shot in just five days that month. Around 10:30 p.m. on June 8, Jashon Johnson was found near a park with multiple gunshot wounds. The 16-year-old later died at the hospital. The next day, three-year-old Kennedi Powell was shot while standing on the sidewalk in front of her house eating pizza when a white car pulled up, police said. After the gunfire stopped, her mother, Nyeshia Haymore, told The St. Louis Post-Dispatch that her daughter was lying on the sidewalk, still holding her slice of pizza. She had a "big personality," her family told local media, and loved to "run off and pinch you." A 6-year-old girl was also wounded in the shooting, according to police.

3-year-old Kennedi Powell died and a 6-year-old was injured in a drive-by shooting two weeks ago. Her father says no killer has been caught. https://t.co/x9XjbTRGtD

Charnija Keys died on June 10. St. Louis police, who say they are handling her case as a "suspicious death," found the 11-year-old in her home with a gunshot wound to her head. The St. Louis Dispatch reported that the fifth-grader had picked up her mother's pistol and accidentally shot herself in the head. Police are also treating Myiesha Cannon's shooting as a "suspicious sudden death." The 16-year-old was also found with a gunshot wound to her head right after midnight on June 12. Neighbors told the Dispatch that there are "many stories" about how she died and though residents have suspicious, no one will come forward out of fear of retaliation.

Residents protecting friends, family, or staying silent because they are afraid to go to authorities is why St. Louis officials scrambled together the reward money in an attempt to collect tips. "What would happen to little children if you don't [come forward]?" Police Chief John Hayden asked his community on Saturday

On June 24, Michael Henderson Jr., a sophomore at East St. Louis High School, died in a shooting at a convenience store. An employee told KSDK the 15-year-old came in to buy some food and walked about a block away when a gunman opened fire. The teen ran back to the store and then collapsed, the station reported. Around 3 a.m. the next day, police found another sophomore, Derrel Williams, lying in a street on the north side of the city alone and with multiple gunshot wounds. He had been shot in the head and died a few days later at the hospital, police said.

Facebook Eddie Hill IV; Xavier Usanga; Jason Eberhart; Jurnee Thompson

Ten-year-old Eddie Hill was sitting on his porch with his dad and a few family friends on July19 when a dark SUV drove by and opened fire with an assault rife, local media reported. Nearly a week later, on a humid Thursday afternoon, nearly 200 people gathered at a vigil, one of many this past summer, wearing red hats and shirts with the sixth-grader's nickname, "Whogi," imprinted in cursive. Facebook live videos showed. Community members, his family, and preachers shared stories about what a funny, energetic, smart, and joyful kid he was. “He was amazing. He was brilliant. He was smart. He was energetic,” Rashida Chatman, his teacher, told Fox2. “He’s going to be missed in our classroom. He was definitely a core piece at our school.”



Xavier Usanga would have started second grade today. His father said bullets came from a house across the street. https://t.co/9EqsJ7Ijmn

Not even a month later, residents gathered at another vigil to honor another child who died in a senseless shooting. Xavier Usanga was playing with his sisters in his backyard on August 12, the day before he was supposed to start second grade, when two men got into an argument nearby and started shooting at each other. A stray bullet struck the 7-year-old in the neck, killing him. One of the men admitted to firing the gun that killed him, but said he was acting in self-defense, officials said. Xavier was the youngest of six children and the only boy, the Dispatch reported. He was born smiling and could really sing. Reading a letter to the crowd, his 10-year-old sister sobbed that she could not believe her brother was gone. “I miss your smile, your laugh, your hair,” she said. On Sunday, August 18, Jason Eberhart Jr. was gunned down around 2 a.m. in the city's Carr Square neighborhood. The 16-year-old was a talented football player, his family said on Facebook and to local media, and had dreams of making it to the NFL. He was about to start his junior year at a new school and had a lot of potential. He had a "golden smile" and was going to be something, his uncle, Bryan Kimble, told Fox2 News.

On Sunday, members of the community again gathered for another vigil. They wore red, lit candles, prayed, and launched balloons to remember the teen. His death is still under investigation and, like so many other cases, police are searching for an explanation.