This Mayor Is Trying To Ban Nike From His Town's Parks And Booster Clubs

"Effective immediately, all purchases made by any booster club operating at any Kenner Recreation Facility for wearing apparel, shoes, athletic equipment, and/or any athletic product must be approved by the Director of Parks and Recreation, or his designee," Zahn wrote to the director, Chad Pitfield. "Under no circumstances will any Nike product with the Nike logo be purchased for use or delivery at any City of Kenner Recreation Facility."

In a terse, short memorandum dated Sept. 5, Kenner Mayor Ben Zahn instructed one of his staff members that no Nike product or "any product with the Nike logo" should be bought or seen in any recreation facility.

The mayor of a Louisiana town is banning his recreation department from buying or accepting the delivery of any Nike products, according to a leaked memo that spread on social media this weekend.

Zahn sent the order on the same day Nike released its full-length ad featuring former San Francisco 49ers quarterback Colin Kaepernick — the first football player to kneel during the national anthem to protest police brutality.

The anthem protests, which spread to other teams and players in the NFL, sparked a divisive and politically fraught movement that has repeatedly drawn the ire of President Donald Trump, who lashed out again on Sunday at several players who took a knee during one of the first games of the season.

No NFL team has picked up Kaepernick since 2016, and the league has been inconsistent in its decisions to either support or penalize its players who opt not to stand during the anthem.

Critics of the protests have lambasted Nike since it announced last week that the quarterback would be the face of its 30th-anniversary "Just Do It" campaign, with people posting images on social media of themselves burning the company's shoes and apparel. However, the marketing strategy appears to be paying off for Nike, with sales surging 27% in the four days after its debut, according to Edison Trends, which researches digital commerce.



Zahn's memo started spreading online Saturday night and has since gone viral.

On Monday, the mayor issued a statement standing by his order and describing the move as his way of protecting his residents' tax dollars from "being used in a political campaign."

Here it is in full:

Private, for-profit companies have every right to advertise how they wish, even if it means using advertising to promote corporate political beliefs. Individuals also have every right to support or oppose any company or brand for any reason. Those freedoms should never be lost. I applaud Nike’s message of inclusion and encouragement for everyone to be their best and dream big. But I also recognize that Nike, in its zeal to sell shoes, chose to promote and sell a political message. In Kenner, like every city, our citizens and our taxpayers cover a wide spectrum of political philosophies and agendas. We must respect all of those agendas and philosophies. So, when a company uses its advertising as its own political megaphone, government should be fair to all of its people and not allow taxpayer dollars to be used to help that company push its own political agenda. My decision is only to protect taxpayer dollars from being used in a political campaign. Some have asked if people will be allowed to wear Nike apparel on city playgrounds. The answer to that is … of course. My internal memo draws the line on letting companies profit from taxpayers by espousing political beliefs. My decision disallowing Nike from profiting from our taxpayers while they are using their powerful voice as a political tool is my message. This government will not let taxpayer dollars be used to promote a company’s or individual’s political position, platform or principle. That’s my position as a matter of fairness to all.

Gregory Carroll, a council member who represents Kenner's 1st District, took to Facebook Sunday morning to say he was not aware of the "disturbing memorandum."