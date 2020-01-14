A Jet Dumped Fuel On Elementary Students While They Were Playing Outside

Paramedics treated at least 35 people for skin irritation and other minor injuries, the LA County Fire Department said.

A Delta flight making an emergency return to Los Angeles International Airport dumped jet fuel on several elementary schools in the area as students were outside on the playground. More than 70 firefighters with the Los Angeles County Fire Department, as well as paramedics, responded to a call from Park Avenue Elementary school in Cudahy at around 12:30 p.m. Tuesday. The call reported that a low-flying aircraft dumped fuel on "numerous students" while they were playing, Sean Ferguson, a spokesperson with the department, told BuzzFeed News. First responders have treated about 35 people — including 17 children — for minor injuries, such as skin irritation, the department tweeted Tuesday afternoon. The department also confirmed that the dumped substance was jet fuel. Crews also evaluated six other patients at San Gabriel Elementary school in South Gate, one person at Graham Elementary, and got reports of two others in need of care at Tweedy elementary, the department said on Twitter. A spokesperson at San Gabriel Elementary told BuzzFeed News that all their students were ok and staff sent them home early.

A spokesperson for the Los Angeles Unified School District said that just before noon, a plane discharged fuel "while flying over our schools" but could not confirm how many campuses were impacted.

"Students and staff were on the playground at the time and may have been sprayed by fuel or inhaled fumes. Schools immediately called paramedics, who are on the scene and are treating anyone who is complaining of skin irritation or breathing problems," the district said in a statement. "Educators are also visiting every classroom to ensure the safety and wellbeing of all students and staff." According to officials at LAX, a Delta Boeing 777 on its way to Shanghai declared a mechanical emergency shortly after takeoff and returned to the airport. Flight Radar 24 reported that the plane turned back around 24 minutes after departure.



After dumping the fuel, the plane made its landing without incident. "There were no injuries on board and it was a normal return to the airport as far as we are concerned," Heath Montgomery, a spokesman for LAX, told BuzzFeed News. A video posted on Twitter shows a plane with white plumes trailing from both wings, flying low over a neighborhood in south LA.



