James Holzhauer's Incredible Run On "Jeopardy!" Took A Turn No One Was Prepared For

Jeopardy! juggernaut James Holzhauer's incredible winning streak officially ended Monday on his 33rd game, shocking fans and even host Alex Trebek himself.

“What a game!” Trebek declared after the final score was revealed. “Oh my gosh!”

Holzhauer's loss came as the 34-year-old professional gambler was just $58,484 shy of breaking the game show's all-time record of $2.52 million in winnings. According to CBS, he answered 1,160 trivia questions correctly to amass $2.46 million, cementing his status as the second-biggest winner in show history.

That means Ken Jennings maintains his No. 1 spot, having won more than $2.5 million in 74 games in 2004. For reference, the average contestant usually takes home about $19,980, according to the analytics site, JeopardyFan.com.

So after more than a month of kicking ass and taking names, Holzhauer, who became an internet sensation and reminded thousands of people that Jeopardy! still exists, lost $24,799 to $46,801 to Emma Boettcher, a librarian from Chicago.

BuzzFeed News reached out to Holzhauer for comment, but he appeared to be at peace with the outcome.

"Nobody likes to lose,” Holzhauer told the New York Times in an interview before the episode aired. “But I’m very proud of how I did, and I really exceeded my own expectations for the show. So I don’t feel bad about it.”

He also tweeted after the show aired: "To everyone: Thanks for the support, and remember to be good humans."

His fans, however, were crushed.