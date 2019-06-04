 Skip To Content
James Holzhauer's Incredible Run On "Jeopardy!" Took A Turn No One Was Prepared For

WE'RE NOT JOKING ABOUT THE SPOILERS IN THIS POST.

By Brianna Sacks

Posted on June 3, 2019, at 8:14 p.m. ET

Jeopardy! juggernaut James Holzhauer's incredible winning streak officially ended Monday on his 33rd game, shocking fans and even host Alex Trebek himself.

“What a game!” Trebek declared after the final score was revealed. “Oh my gosh!”

Holzhauer's loss came as the 34-year-old professional gambler was just $58,484 shy of breaking the game show's all-time record of $2.52 million in winnings. According to CBS, he answered 1,160 trivia questions correctly to amass $2.46 million, cementing his status as the second-biggest winner in show history.

That means Ken Jennings maintains his No. 1 spot, having won more than $2.5 million in 74 games in 2004. For reference, the average contestant usually takes home about $19,980, according to the analytics site, JeopardyFan.com.

So after more than a month of kicking ass and taking names, Holzhauer, who became an internet sensation and reminded thousands of people that Jeopardy! still exists, lost $24,799 to $46,801 to Emma Boettcher, a librarian from Chicago.

BuzzFeed News reached out to Holzhauer for comment, but he appeared to be at peace with the outcome.

"Nobody likes to lose,” Holzhauer told the New York Times in an interview before the episode aired. “But I’m very proud of how I did, and I really exceeded my own expectations for the show. So I don’t feel bad about it.”

He also tweeted after the show aired: "To everyone: Thanks for the support, and remember to be good humans."

His fans, however, were crushed.

wow that jeopardy episode tho @cfl_bunny
What's worse, though, is that the outcome was — gasp — LEAKED and the spoiler triggered a collective outcry from those who were waiting to see their quirky, witty, toothy-grinned trivia show hero make history.

Holzhauer changed the show for many viewers, like Luke, who now has no idea what he is supposed to do tonight.

If you think you ALREADY had the greatest show of your lifetime spoiled, then you have no idea what this leaked Jeapordy! clip has done to me. 35 seasons and it’s like I’ve been watching a completely new show. What am I supposed to do tonight?
On the morning of his last appearance, Jeopardy James hinted at his fate, tweeting: "Knew I shouldn’t have invited @Drake" to the taping.

Knew I shouldn’t have invited @Drake to the @Jeopardy taping.
As the show hit televisions around the country, people also began sharing their utter heartbreak and devastation about losing Jeopardy James.

Like Sarah, who is cutting herself off from the world to let this sink in.

Don’t text, I’m upset. I’ll miss you @James_Holzhauer
Many refused to believe Holzhauer could actually lose, suggesting that he threw the game on purpose, or that the show bought him out in some way.

Okay James totally threw that game. #Jeopardy
Some thought maybe he was just over winning.

It feels like James didn't feel like winning anymore. #Jeopardy
Or he wanted Jennings to keep his record.

Wanted Jennings to keep the record? He obviously threw the game #jeopardy #JeopardyJames
Why, James, Why!? They cried.

#Jeopardy Why James, Why?
"With that I have lost my will to live," Matt declared.

Jeopardy James just lost and with that I have lost my will to live
People thanked him for bringing families together and giving them something to collectively root for.

@James_Holzhauer @Drake @Jeopardy So bummed! This amazing run brought friends and family together, stirred conversation... it was like rooting for your favorite athlete/team. As they say...”All good things...”. Thanks for a great few months!! Congratulations!
@James_Holzhauer @Drake @Jeopardy Your run got my dad and to watch together — thanks for helping create that memory!! Don’t bet the 2.5 all at once.
The run was one for the history books and captivated young and old alike.

Sending @James_Holzhauer off in style. Good run, champ. #JeopardyJames
Because, let's be real, who would have guessed that in 2019, Jeopardy! would be life-changing, "amazing television."

This is episode of Jeopardy is amazing television.
