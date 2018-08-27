The tight-knit community of professional Madden NFL players was sent reeling Sunday after a gunman opened fire on a tournament in Jacksonville, Florida.

Two people were fatally shot when a gunman opened fire on a Madden NFL gaming tournament this weekend in Jacksonville. The suspected shooter also died during the incident, of a self-inflicted injury, according to officials. The shooting has rattled the tight-knit community of Madden NFL players and fans, many of whom witnessed the rampage or saw it broadcast in real time on a Twitch livestream. On Monday, officials released the names of those killed in the attack as Elijah Clayton and Taylor Robertson. But in posts on social media, friends and fellow Madden pros had already identified the victims as fellow gamers.

Eli Clayton was a 22-year-old gamer known as Trueboy, or simply True, and had a reputation for being "consistently one of the best in competitive Madden." Facebook

Clayton's former high school, Chaminade College Preparatory in Los Angeles, confirmed his death in a statement late Sunday night, calling him a "sweet, well-mannered young man," a "dedicated student," and "a great teammate to the football family." Chaminade College Preparatory

"He did not believe in violence," his family said in a brief statement to reporters Monday. "He'd never even had a fist fight." View this post on Facebook Facebook: video.php

Surrounded by relatives, including Clayton's mother and mother, his cousin read from a family statement, saying the 22-year-old was loved by friends and family. "As you can imagine we are all devastated by yet another senseless act of gun violence," Brandi Pettijohn, Clayton's cousin, said. "Every person who has stood in this position has said that they never thought that this would happen to their family. We're no different." Pettijohn said her cousin was a "good man" who had been making a good living from gaming. He was using his winnings from tournaments to pay his way through college. "He loved football and out of all the video games he could play, he selected and mastered Madden," she said. The family has not made funeral arrangements, she said, but would make those announcements public when they were made.

Calabasas High School, which Clayton attended after leaving Chaminade in 2013, also confirmed his death, with the school's football team tweeting condolences to the former student's family and friends. Our hearts are broken as we learned that former Calabasas Football player @True__818 (Elijah Clayton) was senselessly murdered today during the mass shooting in Florida. We send our love, condolences, and deepest sense of sorrow to Elijah's Family and Friends https://t.co/xhdQ8TLg0d

On social media, Madden competitors shared tributes and memories of Clayton, and expressed disbelief at the way that he was killed. Many called Clayton their "brother," and recalled watching him grow up as a player and individual both at Madden tournaments and in other online games.

Calling Clayton "one of my best friends in life," 2018 Madden Bowl champion Shay Kivlen tweeted: "I'm gonna miss hearing you laugh everyday and seeing your genuine smile." RIP @True__818 Elijah Clayton. One of my best friends in life. I talked to u almost everyday for the last 5 years. U were one of the most kind and genuine people I’ve ever met. I love u like a brother. I’m gonna miss hearing you laugh everyday and seeing your genuine smile. https://t.co/Balk88T1ES

Shay Kivlen, 21, told BuzzFeed News on Monday that Clayton was one his best friends, both in and out of the game. “He was one of my best friends in life, not just in Madden,” he said. They had known each other for 5 years and “talked almost every day.” “He was really kind, really just genuine,” Kivlen said. “He was one of the realest people I’ve ever known.” Clayton would do anything for those he cared about, Kivlen said. “He cared lot about other people. If he cared about you, he’d do anything for you. He was a great person.”

This my last tweet on it .. I just wanna say I love you trueboy you were one of my best friends in madden and outside of madden rip brother

I watched a young man go through ups and downs. Not just Madden, but in his every day life. He really changed for the better and to see his life taken from him.... for what? Heartless individuals in this world. Love u True. May you rest in peace my brother. ♥️

"He was a True Champion from day one," one person wrote, sharing an Instagram photo of Clayton's first Madden tournament. Trueboy's very first madden tournament, hosted by @maddgenerations and @GamerSaloon . He was a True Champion from day one. Many of us met him in person for the first time that day, and he will always be one of the greatest people in our community. Love you brother, Rest in Peace https://t.co/8ElbZIBucc

"I knew True for just a season, but it was awesome to see him evolve as a person and a player," Madden sideline reporter Adrienne Lawrence tweeted. @ProblemWright Agreed. I knew True for just a season, but it was awesome to see him evolve as a person and a player. I just sent him an email conveying that. While he'll never get to read it, writing it felt good and maybe his family will get to read how loved he was. TrueBoy818@gmail.com

Literally heart broken. @True__818 love you. R.i.p..😞

Still doesn’t feel real. Saw a lot of things today I wish I hadn’t seen. But I also saw a community of people rally around each other and a massive amount of support from friends and family to check on everyone. I’m thankful for everyone of you guys in the community.I love y’all

Family members, friends, and other Madden players posted tributes for Taylor Robertson, a 27-year-old husband and father from Ballard, West Virginia, who went by "Spotmeplzzz." This guy had a family.. He loved the game of madden and wanted to earn from it.. Rest In Piece spotmeplzzz -

Kivlen described Robertson, who he met 3 years ago as, “always in a positive mood.” “He’s literally one of the nicest people you’d ever meet, if not the nicest,” he said.

West Virginia Rep. Evan Jenkins tweeted his condolences to Robertson's family. My thoughts and prayers go out to the family of Taylor Robertson and to all the families of the victims of the shooting in Jacksonville. https://t.co/EOa8Xrv0np

Andrew Evans, a Monroe County resident who went to the same high school as Robertson, said that he was "nothing but a winner" who "loved his family more than anything." Facebook

Rick Eades, who taught at James Moore High School, said Robertson was one of the reasons he continued to teach. "He made me believe in the best in young people," Eades said in a Facebook comment. "A privilege to have known him."

Others in the community recalled Robertson as an "outstanding high school athlete and a fine young man." Very sorry to hear of the tragic death of Taylor Robertson yesterday in the senseless shooting in Jacksonville. Taylor was an outstanding high school athlete and a fine young man with a wife and child. Very sad!! Prayers for his family and many friends at a very difficult time!

Madden. Robertson was crowned champion of the Madden Classic in early December 2016 and was seen as "one of the toughest opponents" in competitive Twitter: @Paul_Sacca

"Two of our brothers are gone," Eric "Problem" Wright, a competitive Madden player, said in a tweet. "This community is like family." Crying and in so much pain. Prayers to the families of Trueboy and Spotme. All over a videogame. Two of our brothers are gone man and its so disturbing. One of the most tragic days ive experienced. This community is like family. Broken.