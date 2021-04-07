Climate Change Is Pushing Mississippi’s Aging Infrastructure To The Brink. Black Women Are Paying The Price.

When the water in Jackson, Mississippi, shut off, Gwen Robinson and her daughters tried to cope by getting creative. They avoided using the bathroom as much as possible, and when they couldn’t hold it anymore, they stretched black trash bags across the toilet to capture waste and then poured in bleach. They boiled bottled water to cook, and they used baby wipes to clean their bodies. But on day five, Robinson, a single mother, faced the inevitable: She needed to shower to go to work, and that meant overdrafting her bank account by $500 to cover six nights in a hotel outside of town.

In February, freezing temperatures knocked out power and water across the Southeast, leaving millions of people scrambling to stay warm and unable to access basic supplies for days. But in Jackson, most of the city’s 160,000 residents, 82% of whom are Black, were without safe, reliable water for more than a month. It marked the latest chapter in years of issues with a brittle and decaying water system, and highlights the deep vulnerability of aging infrastructure — a problem from Flint, Michigan, to Sandbranch, Texas, and Newark, New Jersey — as extreme weather becomes more routine with climate change.

The recent water crisis has been especially devastating for Black women like Robinson, who is the sole provider for her family. People working in shops and restaurants lost entire paychecks when their workplaces closed due to lack of water. Kids couldn’t go to school or daycare, so parents had to shell out extra money for food and babysitters. They had to divert money away from rent or other bills to buy bottled water and cover the costs associated with being unable to bathe, do laundry, or cook in their own homes.

“It’s everyday life to me. I don’t know how else to describe it because I am so used to surviving that way,” Robinson said. “As far as our Black culture, it’s our culture, what people say is resilience, it’s just us.”

The water is flowing again in Jackson. But for Robinson and others who are barely getting by, the empty taps left debt and new worries about the future. Years of neglect of the water system had already brought poor service and outrageous bills. In the face of a changing climate, the problems can only get worse, and so far, residents have had to pay the price.

Jackson, the capital of the poorest, Blackest state in the nation, has been flailing for a long time. Decades of white flight and mismanagement, coupled with broken, antiquated infrastructure, have hampered its growth and thus its ability to revitalize itself. City leaders have estimated it would cost around $2 billion, though they recently asked the state for $47 million, to fix its water systems, which, due to a meager pool of public funds, it just can’t do. And the state has historically refused to step in and help, with Gov. Tate Reeves last month calling on the city to collect overdue bills from locals before seeking state support. The governor’s office did not respond to multiple requests for comment from BuzzFeed News. City officials, and experts who advise them, have argued that the water system’s ratepayers simply cannot shoulder those massive costs.

“What is on the line is really overwhelming,” Dominika Parry, a climate economist who lives in Jackson and founded 2CMississippi, a nonprofit climate change action group, explained to BuzzFeed News. “It’s a failure of lack of support from the state. And when you have a concentration of Black families who are low-income…and a state that refuses to acknowledge climate change, it’s not a sustainable situation, and we are seeing the consequences.”

It’s people like Robinson who have to “take it,” the climate economist said. This time, that meant a hefty hotel bill and overdraft fees. The next disaster could be worse, she added.

“When we have floods, hurricanes, and heat, those who can’t afford to leave die.”

Robinson has lived in Jackson for 22 years, and she and thousands of other residents have grown used to their pipes bursting or sputtering out dark liquid, as well as random shutoffs, while still getting hit with high and inconsistent bills. They’ve grown accustomed to having to boil their water, knowing that the lead in their corroded systems might still poison them, and watching sewage bubble up in their backyards.

Officials have for years warned pregnant residents and children under 5 not to drink the tap water. The city sends boil water notices about five times a year and shuts taps off entirely when a water main busts. On top of that, residents have to bear the brunt of a broken billing system that became even more of a debacle after former mayor Harvey Johnson signed a contract with Siemens Inc. and several subcontractors in 2012 who, according to a lawsuit later filed by the city, manipulated the rules to jack up prices and further gouge Jackson for water.

City officials reached a $89.8 million settlement last March, but residents are still dealing with sporadic and spiked bills. After not getting a bill for about a year, Ronnie Crudup Jr., a state representative who was born and raised in Jackson, went to the department in person to see what was going on and found that he owed $2,500 for water, he told BuzzFeed News.

“Water bills are all over the place. $1,500 up to $10,000. We don’t fully know the true costs,” he said. “People are suing the city because they don’t believe their water bills are accurate. People are not getting bills and people can’t pay the percentage of the bill they need to. As a result, we’re not collecting.”

Then came February’s storms, a new crisis that no one had expected would leave the city waterless for so long, nor the financial ramifications it would continue to have for residents who were already struggling.

Robinson makes $16,800 a year as a teacher’s assistant for students with special needs in the Lincoln County School District, about $21,000 less than the state’s median income. It’s her purpose, she said, to nurture the students “so many people sweep under the rug,” but that small paycheck makes supporting her own kids a constant, stressful calculation.

If she “budgets right,” Robinson can manage to feed her family of three for just $100 a week and then sets aside $180 for electricity, $80 for gas, and $1,000 for rent each month. And for all the years she’s lived in Jackson, water has always been an issue, so she’s factored that in. Despite having a filtration system and setting aside about $120 to pay a chunk of her bill, she still spends about $40 to $50 on bottled water monthly.