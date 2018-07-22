Immigration Agents Arrested An Undocumented Mom And Her Teenage Son Involved In A Domestic Violence Case

"I was filled with so much panic, fear, confusion, and I didn’t understand what was happening at that moment."

US immigration officials arrested a woman and her 16-year-old son in a North Carolina courthouse as they were leaving a hearing connected to a domestic violence dispute, a move immigration activists have called an intimidation tactic that could have chilling ramifications for the local criminal justice system.



The woman, a mother of two from Colombia named Maria, is embroiled in a bitter domestic violence dispute with her ex-fiancé. She is currently fighting misdemeanor larceny charges filed against her by her ex-partner. Her attorneys have called the charges a "bogus" retaliation brought about in response to her ending the relationship.

On July 9, Maria and her son had just finished meeting with a judge at the Mecklenburg County Courthouse in Charlotte and were heading to the elevators, when they were approached by two plainclothes Immigration and Customs Enforcement agents, the agency confirmed to BuzzFeed News on Saturday.

"I was filled with so much panic, fear, confusion, and I didn’t understand what was happening at that moment,” Maria, speaking through a translator, told a group of activists and demonstrators gathered at a park in Charlotte on Friday.



Though ICE has identified Maria by her full name, BuzzFeed News is only using her first name at her lawyers' request.



The arrest sent ripples of shock and outrage through the area and highlighted ICE's increasingly aggressive efforts to prosecute those in the country illegally. The immigration agency has not detained an undocumented immigrant in a local county courthouse in more than a decade, according to Becca O'Neill, an attorney with the Charlotte Center for Legal Advocacy who is working on the case.

“I’ve never seen anything like it before,” Mecklenburg Assistant Public Defender Herman Little, who witnessed the arrests, told the Charlotte Observer. “How in the world is anybody going to get justice if both the victims and the defendants are not going to come to court because they’re all afraid of being deported? This is crazy.”

Maria came to the US legally from Colombia in January 2016 on a fiancé visa, but the visa expired in November of that year after she called off the marriage because of abuse, according to legal advocates.



"She became a victim very early on and decided to finally leave [him] in January when the physical abuse reached a new level," Stefania Arteaga, a community organizer with Comunidad Colectiva, told BuzzFeed News. "Her son also became a victim and suffered two black eyes and a bloody nose."

A judge had recently granted Maria a protective order against her ex-partner for beating her son, O'Neill said. Jail records show that the ex-partner was arrested in January on a domestic violence charge.

Last month, Maria moved her two children, including her teenage son and a 2-year-old whom she had with her ex, into a shelter for victims of domestic violence. In what her lawyers described as a retaliatory move, the man then filed a misdemeanor larceny complaint against her, accusing her of stealing their young child's belongings when she left him.

According to O'Neill, the charges prompted ICE's involvement in the case. Following the misdemeanor complaint, immigration officials filed charging documents against Maria in June for remaining in the country illegally after her visa expired. And a few weeks later, agents tracked her down in the courthouse.

"They were definitely tipped off, and we think it was by her ex," he said. "This woman had never been booked or fingerprinted so she was not in any systems."

While ICE would not divulge how the agency learned Maria would be in the building that day, spokesperson Bryan Cox explained that the agency has "access to a variety of databases, which we check and work with local law enforcement."



"We remain focused on criminal offenders and safety threats, so when criminal charges were filed against her it triggered our involvement," Cox told BuzzFeed News, adding that Maria's case could still result in a positive outcome for her and her teenage son.

"She had no priors and there are a lot of factors here and we just now have to wait and see how this plays out with an immigration judge," Cox said.

Still, Maria's attorneys and several community groups have pointed to the arrest as alarming evidence of ICE flexing its muscles and sweeping up vulnerable populations — including children and domestic violence victims — as part of the Trump administration's broader crackdown on people living in the US illegally.

"ICE wasn't good before but they had priorities on who they were targeting," O'Neill said. "Now they consider everyone — kids, parents — a priority to deport. It feels like they are making examples of people and it's terrifying."