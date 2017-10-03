Here's what a pastor, an Olympic boxer, a Jewish man from New York, and fried chicken all have in common.

ST. THOMAS, US Virgin Islands — Hip-hop music blasts from the packed kitchen as about a dozen teens and adult volunteers spoon hot beans, stir quinoa, and wrap sandwiches to load into tinfoil containers. In the next room, others pour over a few crinkled sheets of paper with numbers, names, and places, marking the number of people they would be feeding that day.

The total, as it has been for the past few weeks, was about 1,100.

Outside of My Brother’s Workshop on St. Thomas, more than 100 people stood in a growing line wrapping around the corner waiting for the metal gate to open. For nearly a month, the group has been prepping and doling out about 1,000 meals a day for people struggling on the devastated island of St. Thomas in the wake of hurricanes Irma and Maria. The nonprofit was born with a mission to teach life and business skills to at-risk youth on the islands.

“Those kids are now cooking for storm victims and repairing their homes,’ program director Jenny Hawkes said. “Food is coming from everywhere and we’re just teaching them to put themselves into it.”

Already stretched thin by a string of unprecedented hurricanes, federal and local government agencies are trying, but struggling, to immediately meet the plethora of needs for residents of the US Virgin Islands, especially those living in remote areas. Hundreds of service members from across the country are themselves living in hot, swampy tent cities overrun with mud and mosquitoes because most of the hotels are too damaged to house them.

"There's just so much to do," said Army Corps of Engineers Major Andrew Freinberg on Monday, noting that his team is working to help remove debris, assess infrastructure, and restore temporary power and roofing to homes.

On Saturday, Gov. Kenneth Mapp asked for more help from the federal government, whose resources and military personnel have been exhausted by so many communities torn upside down.

"Many of our people are living in damaged structures and most of us are without running water, electricity and without the fans, refrigeration and air conditioners so necessary in the Caribbean during what is the hottest time of the year," the governor said. "Ice remains elusive and in very short supply. We still need a great deal of help."

Julius Jackson, a professional, Olympic boxer and trained chef, has been teaching kids how to cook and care for disaster victims since Hurricane Irma ravaged his homeland. The 30-year-old head chef for the non-profit lost a family member in the storm and, like hundreds of other local volunteers, has committed his days to helping his neighbors gain access to a hot meal and necessities.

“We’ve become the only strong, functioning feeding center on the island right now,” Jackson said. “A few weeks ago, we were teaching kids cooking and other skills to keep them out of gangs and violence and now we’re all just helping people get food. Good food.”

Robust, organized, and consistent efforts from the private sector and non-profit organizations have been essentially carrying the US Virgin Islands as they dig their way out of two horrendous, unprecedented hurricanes just weeks apart. National and local organizations have stepped in to fill the holes of an overwhelmed, local government hamstrung by budget hurdles and logistical challenges. Delivering millions of dollars in generators, food, water, housing supplies, and medical needs, volunteers are trying desperately to fill the evolving, constant needs of some 105,000 people left to pick up the pieces of their already fragile infrastructure and economy. Alongside federal vessels, private boats, and planes have been jetting back and forth, unloading massive amounts of food and supplies, like bleach, chainsaws, tampons, and batteries.

