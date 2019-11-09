This Mom Survived Hurricane Dorian. Then The Father Of Her Children Was Deported.

GREAT ABACO, Bahamas — She plays his message again, the last time she heard his voice, telling her to be strong for the kids, to keep her head up, that it will all be OK until he can see them again.

But Gina doesn’t expect to ever see him again. Immigration officers had arrested her boyfriend, Avner, two days earlier near Treasure Cay, a gated community on Great Abaco Island. They grabbed him right after his lunch break, while he was walking back to his new job rebuilding houses that Hurricane Dorian had destroyed. The other men he was with scattered, making their way by foot and bike back to the remote Haitian village known as “the Farm,” and told her he was gone.

“I don’t know what I am going to do,” Gina, who agreed to only use her first name, told a translator in Creole while sitting on a crate.

The 41-year-old doesn’t remember the last thing she said to Avner before he left for work that morning. She’d been stressed and distracted. They’d lost their money, stable jobs, and home to Hurricane Dorian. She, Avner, and three of her seven children had been living in a pink single-room shack with one bed. What they could collect from aid groups sat in piles in a white dome tent.

It was God’s plan, she and other Farm residents say, that they survived the storm. When the winds really began to roar, they hid in a stone building, huddling under an old tractor, a truck, and other farming equipment. Then the structure collapsed around them.

“One of my kids, my son, the wind took him and carried him out,” Gina said as she gestured. “He was holding a light pole and I had to run and go get him.”

Living through that was hell, but what’s been happening to them since has been worse, she said.

Immigration officers have been conducting daily raids in Haitian neighborhoods and hurricane-recovery sites, demanding work permits and residency papers as part of the Bahamian government’s ramped-up campaign against undocumented immigrants.

Residents and outside aid groups report stories of mistreatment and abuse, of officers stealing detainees’ money and beating them.

In the past three weeks, officials have detained and requested to deport more than 340 Haitians who, like Avner, lack proper papers, according to a Haitian government official. On Tuesday, a plane of 105 deportees, including a pregnant woman and two children, landed in Port-au-Prince, Giuseppe Loprete, chief of mission at the International Organization for Migration in Haiti, told BuzzFeed News.

“The majority of them came from Dorian-affected areas,” he said. “They are clearly traumatized because of what happened in the Bahamas and because of the situation they now find themselves in. They don’t want to talk. One of the migrants didn’t want to leave the airport because he was afraid of what will happen to him in the streets. One man was afraid to eat.”

The situation is Haiti is “not conducive” for hurricane survivors to try and restart their lives, Loprete said. Continuous riots and violence lock down roads and airports, recently trapping a bus of deportees. He also said 40% of the population doesn’t have enough to eat, hospitals are low on supplies, and more than 2 million children can’t go to school.

Bahamian officials say they need to deal with their own crisis. They contend that by rounding up undocumented residents, they are merely enforcing the constitution, and that declarations like barring “illegals” from temporary housing for storm victims is just the law. Many Bahamian citizens also support the administration's actions.

“After the cyclone, they treat Haitians bad, bad, bad,” Gina said. “They beat us, they take our money... I never knew we could be treated like that, that this is how God works. They say Haitians caused the hurricane, you know.”