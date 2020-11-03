Voting Today? Great! Here Are 7 Things You Can Do To Stop Voter Intimidation

Believe it or not, we've made it to Election Day (deep breath).

While millions of Americans have already cast their ballots, millions more will be heading to polling places today in what many are calling the most high-stakes election of their lifetimes.

They will do so following a bitter campaign in which allegations of voter fraud and voter intimidation have dogged the race, bandied about by, among others, the president himself. At the same time, some have raised alarms that militant groups may patrol polling places and intimidate people trying to vote. For example, this past weekend in Springfield, Oregon, armed groups reportedly intimidated voters at a ballot drop-off box, resulting in some people leaving out of fear. State police said Monday that they were looking into the incident.

Voter intimidation is a crime under federal and state law, no matter where you live. That means it is a crime for someone to ask you about your citizenship as you attempt to vote, or for someone to scream at you as you attempt to vote, or for someone brandishing a gun to block your path to the voting booth. You have a right to cast your ballot peacefully and without interference – and most Americans will. But if you see or experience something that feels aggressive, intimidating, or illegal, there are steps you can take.

"The experience of the vast majority of Americans will be a peaceful election and despite all the challenges — pandemic and new processes — people are turning out in record numbers to vote," said Nealin Parker, director at Princeton University's Bridging Divides Institute. "The tone of this election may have been really polarizing, but the work doesn't stop on Election Day. Rather than making it the culmination of a polarized campaign period, you can make Election Day the beginning of the future you want for our country."

1. Know your rights.

Voter intimidation is illegal and carries serious consequences. Its precise definition varies from state to state, but here are the most common tactics, according to a guide from Pennsylvania's Department of State:

Blocking access to a polling place.

Physical violence or threatening violence — including brandishing a weapon, no matter a state's open carry laws.

Asking someone about citizenship, who they are voting for, or their criminal record.

Disseminating misinformation.

Taking photos or videos of voters or following them around.

Shouting or using offensive language and taunting chants.

Falsely identifying as an election official or law enforcement officer.

If you witness behavior you believe is meant to scare or turn away voters, you can report it easily. 866-our-vote is a national, nonpartisan election protection hotline that's comprised of more than 100 local, state, and national groups and volunteers. The coalition runs hotlines in many languages, including legal help and voter protection field programs. You can also report intimidation to The Election Protection Hotline:1-866-OUR-VOTE or 1-888-VE-Y-VOTA; and the US Department of Justice Voting Rights Hotline:800-253-3931