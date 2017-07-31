BuzzFeed News

Scaramucci Got Kicked Out Of The White House And The Internet Had A Heart Attack

Anthony Scaramucci: July 2017–July 2017. #RIP

By Brianna Sacks

Brianna Sacks

Posted on July 31, 2017, at 4:10 p.m. ET

Hello, welcome to this week's edition of The White House Apprentice.

We now have a new White House chief of staff, Gen. John Kelly, who promised to restore order to the Trump administration.

jelani cobb @jelani9

Shortest serving Comms Director fired after ousting shortest serving Chief of Staff. Apprentice White House edition is rough this season.

His first move: immediately firing White House Communications Director Anthony Scaramucci about a week after he started. You know, the guy who called Steve Bannon a cocksucker.

Krystie Lee Yandoli @KrystieLYandoli

we're living in the worst reality show of all time

Cue the new White House anthem:

Kevin Nguyen @knguyen

[barenaked ladies voice] it's been... one week

After news broke that The Mooch was no more, time stopped, coffee spilled, people gasped, laughed, cried, laugh-cried.

darth:™ @darth

@GlennThrush

Hayes Brown @HayesBrown

Concerned Laughter is now our national language

Sahil Kapur @sahilkapur

OVERHEARD: Collective gasps followed by a smattering of laughter in the Senate press gallery as the Mooch news broke.

It was emotional.

Super Deluxe @superdeluxe

Goodbye, Long Island’s Rose

Caroline O. @RVAwonk

Anthony "The Mooch" #Scaramucci, White House Communications Director (July 26, 2017 - July 31, 2017). *we'll alway… https://t.co/2LynmIp62B

Everyone was shocked that The Mooch was leaving us so soon, since he literally hadn't even started his job yet.

Ken Sweet @kensweet

Technically, he didn't even reach his start date, which I think was August 15. He had negative days of employment. https://t.co/cjYKxjRJF3

Mike Ryan @mikeryan

There are people who went off the grid for ten days who will never know who The Mooch was.

Rembert Browne @rembert

mooch's direct deposit didn't even kick in yet

He apparently can't even attend the Comms Directors Reunion, which I'm sure is off the hook.

Dan Pfeiffer @danpfeiffer

Unfortunately for the Mooch, the minimum tenure to get invited to the annual WH Comms Directors Reunion is 3 weeks

And he had big, big plans for his future.

The New Yorker @NewYorker

"I will eliminate everyone in the comms team and we’ll start over,” @Scaramucci said to @RyanLizza last week.… https://t.co/BirZUNSs8u

People were shocked by the savagery.

Here For It @NotRubHarass

Scaramucci removed after only ten days? Sorry Game Of Thrones DEMOCRACY HAS MORE DRAMA

shannonwoodward @shannonwoodward

The Mooch didn't even make it to hometowns.

New York Post @nypost

The tribe has spoken again https://t.co/GheipiituQ

Since he had given up a few ~minor~ things to join the team.

Kia Makarechi @Kia_Mak

Do you think Scaramucci regrets deleting all those tweets, selling his company, getting divorced, and missing the birth of his child?

People marveled at all the things that have lasted longer than The Mooch's White House career, like a cold, a Kardashian marriage, and Tinder hookups.

Michelle Wolf @michelleisawolf

Talk to your doctor today and find out how you too can get rid of the mooch in just 10 days

Alex Abad-Santos @alex_abads

Kim Kardashian's marriage to Kris Humphries was 7x longer than Anthony Scaramucci's tenure in the White House.

Lizz Resistead @lizzwinstead

I've had Tinder hook-ups that lasted longer than the Mooch

They looked back at all that he had accomplished.

(((Joshua Malina))) @JoshMalina

.@Scaramucci Chin up! You accomplished a lot in your first 100 seconds.

Alazar Moges 🇪🇹 @zarzarbinkss

an anthony scaramucci retrospective

Ryan Parker @TheRyanParker

And now, a look back on Scaramucci's full time as White House communications director:

JuanPa @jpbrammer

well it certainly did not get old https://t.co/fr7VFLot6M

And mourned the memories we will never have. #RIP.

Romina Schwedler @RominaSchwedler

I guess Scaramooch will not do the fandango! 💃🏿 #scaramucci #scaramooch #mooch #themooch #breakingnews

PoliticalGroove @PoliticalGroove

SNL writers respond the Trump firing the Mooch before the season starts.

Hopefully, he will take those sweet shades and luscious locks to other screens.

Charlie Gallagher @gallallallagher

Ayyy I'm hea to apply for da communications directa position, name's uh Antonio Bonaducci

Like Dancing With the Stars.

Ana Navarro @ananavarro

Dancing With the Stars roster is getting full. Spicer, Priebus, and Scaramucci are gonna have to compete as a trio, "The Trumpeteers".🕺🏼🕺🏻🕺🏻

Or this much-needed remake of a classic rom-com.

Jay Franzone @JayFranzone

It's been real, Mooch. Goodnight, and good luck.

Max @gleischman

