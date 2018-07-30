40 Employees At This California Hospital Lost Their Homes In The Carr Fire. They Showed Up To Work Anyway.

“Those who are coming in are very sick and we have to take care of them,” said a nurse whose entire family lost their homes in the Carr fire.

REDDING, California — Adjusting her white coat, Michele Woods pored over patient charts Monday morning. Her nursing shifts at Dignity Health hospital in Redding, California, have helped ease the shock and pain of losing her home in the intense, unpredictable Carr fire since dozens of her coworkers are going through the exact same thing.

Despite all losing their homes in the massive wildfire that has been ravaging Shasta County for a week, about 40 physicians and employees from Dignity Health North State have continued to show up to work, sleep on floors, and tend to about 145 patients, many of whom “are really sick” and require more acute care and attention, according to spokesperson Mike Mangas.



“Those who are coming in are very sick and we have to take care of them,” said Woods, a palliative nurse. “The hospital is really resilient. We’re a family. What we are doing for our patients we are doing for each other. It’s a community of caring right now.”



Hours after evacuating with her husband around 3:30 a.m. Thursday, Woods learned that she had lost her home in Old Shasta, a historic mining town where she has lived for 12 years. Her daughter, son-in-law, and grandson were left homeless by the fire, and the family of five is currently crammed into one small hotel room.

“It’s numbing,” Woods said. “You can’t put words on it right now. It’s important to get back to as normal as you can and for me, that’s showing up here every day.”