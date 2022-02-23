A Misunderstanding About Queens Of The Stone Age May Have Caused Hollywood Unlocked’s Shocking (And False) Claim That Queen Elizabeth Died

Jason Lee, the founder of Hollywood Unlocked, remained confident on Wednesday in his sourcing that Queen Elizabeth had died because, as he’s said, he has never been wrong.

Of course, that’s not what happened, and BuzzFeed News has confirmed that the Queen spoke to UK Prime Minister Boris Johnson by phone Wednesday. Still, the CEO of the blog, known for pop culture scoops with a focus on LA and Black celebrities, was sure that he had broken news ahead of every outlet on the planet and bypassed Buckingham Palace’s carefully choreographed plans for revealing the death of a monarch.

Lee maintained to BuzzFeed News on Wednesday morning that he heard the news “directly” from a wedding guest of British Vogue editor-in-chief Edward Enninful. According to Lee, the Queen was supposed to attend the massive, star-studded ceremony in Wiltshire on Tuesday. (This flies in the face of the fact that the Queen was not included in any published guest lists, she has no personal relationship to Enninful, and she stopped in-person meetings after testing positive for COVID-19.)

Lee said that a guest close to the Queen received a phone call, “reacted emotionally to a few people, and those few people were informed that that's what happened.”

One UK-based source suggested to BuzzFeed News there may have been a misunderstanding related to the death of Queens of the Stone Age singer Mark Lanegan, who actually died unexpectedly Tuesday at the age of 57. News of Lanegan's death was shared on Twitter within the hour of Hollywood Unlocked’s post about the Queen, which remained live on Wednesday but has been labeled by Instagram as “false information.”

It wasn’t immediately clear if Lanegan was supposed to attend the wedding, but some guests — unlike Queen Elizabeth — had connections to ’90s and ’00s alternative rock.

Despite no proof to suggest that Britain’s monarch was due to attend the event, Lee, who was not there, doubled down that although the 95-year-old Queen does not usually attend celebrity weddings and has never before attended the ceremony of a gay person, including her own cousin, “she was scheduled to attend this one.” One of the people to whom that guest confided then called Lee, he said. Representatives for Vogue and Enninful were not available for comment.

“I would never post something like this if the person that told me, I did not trust,” Lee said. “People are asking why we posted without allowing the royal family or the Palace to release a statement. Why? Because we break stories. And I've broken many stories that have been factual. We have never been wrong.”

On Tuesday afternoon, the site published its “exclusive,” stating, “Socialites, it is with our deepest regret to inform you that Britain’s Queen Elizabeth has died.” The post cited “Sources close to the Royal Kingdom notified us exclusively that Queen Elizabeth has passed away.”