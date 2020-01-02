The Hip-Hop Community Is Stunned Over The Sudden Death Of Up-And-Coming Rapper Lexii Alijai

Minnesota rapper Lexii Alijai, best known for her remixes and collaboration with artist Kehlani, died unexpectedly, her family announced on New Year's Day.

The 21-year-old from St. Paul, whose full name is Alexis Alijai Lynch, had cultivated acclaim and a large, loyal following with her empowering lyrics and remixes, as well as her collaborations with artists like Elle Varner.

Details about her death were not immediately released.

A spokesperson for the St. Paul Police Department told BuzzFeed News that they "do not have any reports related to Ms. Lynch." However, the artist's family announced the news on Facebook Wednesday, calling her sudden death "a nightmare," and told BuzzFeed News that Lynch had died on Wednesday.

"You’ve touched so many souls," her cousin Raeisah Clark wrote. "Heaven better be good to you cause they lucky to have you."

While her appearance on Kehlani's 2015 single "Jealous," which made it onto Billboard's Top 40 and was part of a Grammy-nominated album, cemented her as a rising hip-hop star, Lynch had been creating original music and remixes since she was young.

She was "committed and dedicated" to her music and always "knew exactly what she wanted to be," her cousin LaMycha Jett told BuzzFeed News on Thursday.

Jett, who is 10 years older than Lynch, remembers babysitting her younger cousin and said watching her move up "on her way to the top" was an amazing experience.

"She was loving, caring, sweet, humble," Jett said. "She gave hugs all the time and her departure words were always 'I love you.' She had a passion for art and creating writing. Alexis is beautiful inside and out."

In 2014, Lynch officially released her first mixtape on her 16th birthday, Super Sweet 16’s. Two years later, she performed at the Soundset Music Festival alongside artists like Kendrick Lamar, Lizzo, Post Malone, and A$AP Rocky.

Her album Joseph's Coat "showed off her Aaliyah-meets-Allan Kingdom, sing-songy rapper style and knack for writing about family, relationships and feminism," the Star Tribune noted. And in 2017, she debuted her first full-length, 16-track project, Growing Pains.

While still in high school, the rapper went viral by rapping over songs like Drake's "Girls Love Beyoncé," Dej Loaf, 2Pac, Meek Mill, and Nas. Her clips on YouTube and SoundCloud have amassed millions of plays, views, and likes.

She posted frequently on Twitter and Instagram, where she had nearly 87,000 followers combined, and was active right before she died, showing no signs that anything might be wrong. On the morning of Dec. 31, she tweeted happy birthday to David Ali, Kehlani's manager, and later that evening shared a New Year's memory from 2013.

"Stayin in the crib as usual on New Years...lont do parties. I hope everyone has fun, be safe!" the artist wrote years ago and then reposted on Facebook Tuesday with the praying hands emoji.

On Wednesday, fans filled her last posts with messages of hurt, shock, and remembrance. Over and over, they wrote "gone too soon."