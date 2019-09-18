A Husband-And-Wife Helicopter Team Found 40 Stranded People After Thinking They Were Debris Left By Hurricane Dorian

FREEPORT, The Bahamas — At first they thought it was another pile of debris. But, thanks to a hunch, a volunteer team discovered via helicopter a community of about 40 people who were trapped and living without food in smashed cars and wreckage days after Hurricane Dorian tore through the Abacos Islands in the Bahamas.

Justin and Angela Johnson, who run Timberview Helicopters in Destin, Florida, have been conducting search and rescue missions and helping drop off supplies and resources to remote towns across the most decimated parts of the Bahamas.

Last week, the couple took an "impromptu flight" to Fox Town alongside MEDIC, or Medical Evacuation Disaster Intervention Corps, a nonprofit that helps people in disasters, said Vic Micolucci, a reporter from Jacksonville, Florida, who was along for the ride.

"We saw this thing in the distance, and I asked if we could fly over it because it looks really devastated. And the pilot said, 'Oh, it's a landfill, it probably looked like that before,'" Micolucci said. "So we kept going."

The couple added that they had flown over the area several times but never saw any signs of life.

But the next day, Justin Johnson "felt an urge" to go back, fly a little closer, and "even sit down on the ground to check out Vic's suspicions," Angela Johnson wrote on Facebook.

When her husband touched down, about 30 to 40 people began climbing out of crushed cars, crumpled homes, and debris, where they had been living since the storm wiped out the nearby community of Treasure Cay and basically the rest of Great Abaco Island.