A “Rust” Crew Member Texted A Warning About Accidental Gun Discharges Days Before Alec Baldwin Fatally Shot Halyna Hutchins

The family of Halyna Hutchins, the cinematographer who died on the set of Rust last October, on Tuesday sued Alec Baldwin, the production companies, and others involved in the movie, claiming that her death was the result of the filmmakers repeatedly ignoring concerns and safety rules as they cut corners to save money.

Baldwin, who is one of the producers of the low-budget indie, shot and killed Hutchins during a rehearsal on Oct. 21 while filming at the Bonanza Creek Ranch near Santa Fe. The actor has said he did not pull the trigger of the revolver that contained live rounds, which under best practices should never even be present on a film set. The new lawsuit maintains that Baldwin should never have pointed the gun at Hutchins or released its hammer, which allowed it to fire. And, as crew members previously told BuzzFeed News, the lawsuit contends those in charge of the Western fostered an unsafe work environment by not following firearms protocols. According to the suit, supervisors and producers repeatedly brushed aside concerns from crew members about the dangerous handling of guns, including a text message from a camera operator days before Hutchins died that there had already been three accidental gun discharges.

“This is super unsafe,” camera operator Lane Luper wrote on Oct. 16.

The cinematographer's family is also suing the others involved in the making of the film, including Ryan Smith and Allen Cheney, who have come under scrutiny for how they’ve treated staff on past low-budget productions, as well as Emily Salveson, Nathan Klingher, Ryan Winterstern, Anjul Nigam, and Matthew DelPiano. Also named are Rust armorer Hannah Gutierrez-Reed, prop master Sarah Zachary, assistant director Dave Halls, and the company the live rounds allegedly came from, among others.

The lawsuit says that Baldwin, the producers, their companies, and supervisors were aware of multiple firearms safety issues that had taken place on the set in the days leading up to the fatal accident and "did not take action to correct the situation.” The Santa Fe Sheriff’s Office is still investigating the shooting, and no criminal charges have been filed. Authorities have issued multiple search warrants for the property and those involved. Last month, Baldwin handed over his cellphone as part of the ongoing probe.

A representative for Baldwin did not respond to BuzzFeed News’ request for comment.