The dogs had been living in and surviving off a sheep's carcass.

Facebook, Kat Perry

So, by now you've probably read some pretty "aw"-inducing dog search and rescue stories. Welp. Sit down. Kat Perry and Corey Holt were snowmobiling through the Utah backcountry on Saturday when they spotted a lone, muddy Great Pyrenees standing in the snow. And it was "obvious" she had puppies. "We tried to get close but we had no food to tempt her. She was having no part of us," Perry wrote on Facebook. So the next day, armed with a lot of dog food and a crate, the couple returned to the remote Ant Flat park area near Monte Cristo. Perry said they eventually found the mom and three puppies out in the snow, about 5 miles away from the closest paved road. Cellphone video shows her coaxing the "mama dog" with handfuls of food. "The pups were cold, shivering and wet and just a little ball of ice,” she told Fox 13 News.

Kat Perry

The dogs had been living in the remnants of a sheep carcass, the couple said.

"She had found a dead sheep and they had eaten, there was nothing left, just a little bit of wool and a few big bones. I’m sure that’s what she’d been eating on all fall,” Perry told the news station. Luckily, the Weber County Sheriff's Office's search and rescue team was in the area and able to help bring the puppies off the mountain using a sleigh. Their mom, though, was too skittish and didn't trust the rescuers, so the group made the tough decision to leave her and try to come back the next day. “We didn’t have a leash. We didn’t have a rope or anything, so we decided the best thing was get these guys out first and then go back in and try to get her,” Holt said in the Fox interview. In a message to BuzzFeed News, Weber County Search and Rescue Lt. Mark Horton said the pups were "worn out" and looked like they had been surviving on the dead sheep for some time. Holt and Perry left behind 20 pounds of dog food. In an update on their Facebook page on Tuesday, the search and rescue team said it was still scouring the area for the mother dog. Other groups have announced that they're joining the effort and have planned more searches throughout the rest of the week. Horton explained that the Ant Flat area is popular for herding sheep and that they don't believe the dogs were intentionally abandoned. "We believe the mother belonged to a sheep herder and may have left camp to have the pups," he said. "At that time the sheep herder may have left to get his flock off the mountain and may not have had a whole lot of time to go look for mom or the pups," the group said. Officials added that the mother's babies, two boys and a girl, are recovering and are likely from a much larger litter.

"The puppies are going to a veterinarian this afternoon for a checkup," the sheriff's office posted on Facebook. Perry thinks they're about 7 weeks old and is considering adopting one they've named Polar. Apparently everyone on the internet has tried to adopt the other two fluffers. "At this time Great Pyrenees Rescue, Montana is not accepting anymore applications for the adoption of these three puppies due to the overwhelming response," the sheriff's office wrote on Facebook.

BUT you can still melt over all the content that Perry and other rescuers have been posting. Because oh my god 😭😭😭