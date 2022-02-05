GoFundMe Has Removed The Viral Canadian Trucker Protest Campaign For Violating Its Rules On Violence

GoFundMe has now removed a viral campaign funding the massive anti-vaccine mandate in Canada, stating that it violates its terms of service following discussions with law enforcement and city officials.

The decision comes after GoFundMe said it was reviewing the Freedom Convoy 2022 fundraiser, but that the campaign was "still compliant" with its rules pertaining to vaccine misinformation and funding travel to political events that could incite violence.

"We now have evidence from law enforcement that the previously peaceful demonstration has become an occupation, with police reports of violence and other unlawful activity," the company said in a statement Friday.

After "multiple discussions with local law enforcement and city officials," GoFundMe determined that the fundraiser violates a rule that prohibits "the promotion of violence and harassment."