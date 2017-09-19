Fox News Guest Alleges She Was Raped By Host And Later Blacklisted

Political commentator Scottie Nell Hughes alleges she was raped by business host Charles Payne in a New York hotel room and then blocked by the network after she reported her allegation.

Political commentator Scottie Nell Hughes filed a lawsuit against Fox News on Monday alleging she was raped by anchor Charles Payne and then blacklisted by the network after she reported her allegation.

In the lawsuit filed in federal court, Hughes alleges Payne raped her in a New York hotel room in 2013 and forced her into a sexual relationship in exchange for on-air opportunities.

After she ended the relationship and brought her allegations to Fox in June 2017, the 37-year-old political commentator alleges the network blocked her from being booked and leaked a story about her and Payne to the National Enquirer, making it appear as if the two were having a romantic affair.



Payne's attorney, Jonathan Halpern, said his client "vehemently denies any wrongdoing" and plans to defend himself "vigorously against this baseless complaint.

"We are confident that when the evidence is presented in this case, Mr. Payne will be fully vindicated and these outrageous accusations against him will be confirmed as completely false," Halpern said in a statement.

A Fox News spokesperson on Monday also called the lawsuit a publicity stunt on behalf of Hughes and her attorney, Douglas Wigdor, who is representing other current and former Fox News employees in their own harassment and discrimination cases.



"The latest publicity stunt of a lawsuit filed by Doug Wigdor has absolutely no merit and is downright shameful," the spokesperson said. "We will vigorously defend this. It’s worth noting that Doug is Ms. Hughes’ third representative in the last six months to raise some variation of these claims which concern events from four years ago, since it apparently took some time to find someone willing to file this bogus case.”