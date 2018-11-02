Four Members Of A Neo-Nazi Street Gang Have Been Indicted For Sparking Violence At Political Rallies

RAM members wrestle a banner away from anti-fascist protesters on April 15, 2017, in Berkeley, California.

A federal grand jury in Los Angeles indicted four members of a neo-Nazi gang organization for planning and engaging in riots at political rallies across California, the Justice Department announced Thursday.

The men are part of the Rise Above Movement, which is based in Southern California and prides itself on operating like a neo-Nazi Fight Club, training and priming its members to incite violence at rallies, while spreading extremist ideologies through social media channels and a clothing company.

“RAM represented itself publicly as a combat-ready, militant group of a new nationalist white supremacy and identity movement," federal prosecutors said in the indictment.



Robert Rundo, who allegedly founded RAM, along with three core members, Robert Boman, Tyler Laube, and Aaron Eason, are all in federal custody and are currently being held without bond.

All four are facing conspiracy charges. Federal prosecutors also charged Rundo, Boman, and Eason with one count of rioting.

In social media posts and promotional videos, the group highlights its dedication to "clean living," training hard, and preserving a pure European identity. With American flag bandannas tied around their faces, young white men are seen boxing, doing sit-ups, and promoting their "nationalist" clothing style.

In the indictment, officials accuse the men of "participating in hand-to-hand and other combat training" and traveling to rallies across California to intentionally start fights and incite violence with counter-protesters and others, specifically citing brawls last year in Huntington Beach, Berkeley, and San Bernardino.