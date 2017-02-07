This Flight Attendant Shares How She Saved A Teenage Girl From Human Trafficking

"She wrote back on the note: 'I need help.'"

Shelia Fredrick still wonders what might've happened to the blonde, disheveled teen had she not left her a note in the airplane's bathroom.



"Her eyes just pierced my soul. They fixed on me and I knew something was wrong and I needed to help her," said Fredrick, a flight attendant for Alaska Airlines.

In 2011, Fredrick had been passing out drinks on a flight from Seattle to San Francisco when she spotted a girl in worn, wrinkled clothes with a bruise on her leg tucked into a window seat next to a well-dressed older man. She said she knew something was wrong.

While the man was looking over the menu, Fredrick says she made eye contact with the girl and mouthed "go to the bathroom," where she had left a note and a pen.

The girl wrote back, "I need help." Fredrick said she immediately called the captain, and police were waiting in the terminal when the plane arrived.

Human trafficking remains one of the fastest-growing crimes around the globe. The International Labour Organization estimates there are 20.9 million victims worldwide. Reports of human trafficking in the US are also rising every year, according to the National Human Trafficking Hotline.

And airports are at the center of the issue. The US Immigration and Customs Enforcement arrested 2,000 traffickers in the last year alone.

"Traffickers use commercial airlines all the time because it keeps them anonymous," said Nancy Rivard, founder of Airline Ambassadors International and a former American Airlines flight attendant.

Rivard said she had successfully flagged several trafficking victims during her time as a flight attendant, but was frustrated by the lack of training she and her coworkers received. She founded Airline Ambassadors in 2009 to teach crew members how to spot victims and now works in conjunction with US Customs and Border Protection.

She has also been lobbying Congress for more intensive, government-funded training for flight attendants.

