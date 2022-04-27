A Forest Service Leader Claimed To Congress That A Hiring Push For Firefighters Had Gone “Very Well.” It Hadn’t Started Yet.

Earlier this month, a senior US Forest Service official testified before members of Congress during a hearing on the nation’s wildfire crisis that the agency was making good progress in addressing its serious staffing shortage, pointing to a hiring event she said they had just “completed” in California at the end of March.

“By all accounts, that hiring event went very well,” Jaelith Hall-Rivera, the deputy chief of state and private forestry, said in response to California Rep. Katie Porter, who asked about the department’s progress on hiring much-needed firefighters.

But that hiring effort hadn’t even started yet, according to internal communications seen by BuzzFeed News and Forest Service employees familiar with the situation. California’s Fire Hire kicked off on April 11, about a week after Hall-Rivera testified before the House subcommittee on national parks, forests, and public lands. The hiring initiative is still ongoing through April 29, and so far, officials haven’t shared how many people have been added to the federal wildland firefighting ranks. Hall-Rivera promised members of Congress that the Forest Service was on pace to have 11,300 firefighters ready to battle this year’s fire season, which is already wreaking havoc on some Western states.

But interviews with seven Forest Service employees and documents and data obtained by BuzzFeed News show that key regions like California and the Pacific Northwest are and have been extremely far behind in meeting even minimum staffing requirements and, in some areas, aren’t projected to have the bodies needed to run fire engines.

Hall-Rivera's statements have sparked confusion and outrage among wildland firefighters, who say she overpromised what they can deliver. Porter, who has been pushing for better firefighter pay and benefits, told BuzzFeed News in a statement that there seems to be a huge disconnect between what Forest Service employees and DC leaders are saying.

“My colleagues and I are hearing vastly different things from people in the field and leadership in DC on how well equipped we are to keep communities safe from wildfires,” she said. “The Forest Service is claiming we have the workforce and resources in place, but people on the ground are warning that some regions are 20, 30, or even 40% understaffed. I’m pushing for answers because lives are on the line, and it will cost more taxpayer dollars to fight wildfires we aren’t prepared for.”

