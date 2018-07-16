A Finnish Paper Is Trolling Trump And Putin About Press Freedom Before Their Big Meeting
"We want to remind them of the importance of free press. The media shouldn't be the lapdog of any president or regime."
Before US President Donald Trump and Russian President Vladimir Putin meet for their controversial summit Monday in Helsinki, they'll be greeted with quite a few pointed welcome messages across Finland's capital city.
In advance of the summit, Finland's largest newspaper, Helsingin Sanomat, has created and erected about 300 billboards with headlines calling out both leaders for their "turbulent relations with the media," it said in a press release.
The signs have been placed along the leaders' route from the airport to their meeting, the paper said, and are part of a campaign to "stand for the freedom of the press."
Hanging in airport terminals, above bus stop benches, and from large buildings overlooking local parks, the messages are in both Russian and English, pulled from articles published by the paper between 2000 and 2018.
"Trump furious over leaks and blames media for complicating meeting with Putin," one billboard, quoting a headline from Feb. 16, 2017, reads.
Another, from a 2004 story, reads, "Russian reporter who criticized Putin gains asylum in Britain."
"This is a statement on behalf of critical and high-quality journalism," Helsingin Sanomat's editor-in-chief, Kaius Nieme, said in the statement. "We want to remind them of the importance of free press. The media shouldn't be the lapdog of any president or regime."
The campaign is also meant to support journalism "colleagues who have to fight in ever-toughening circumstances on a daily basis both in the US and Russia," he added, highlighting both the US and Russia rankings on the Reporters Without Borders World Press Freedom Index.
Russia is ranked 148th on the list. And Finland is ranked fourth, well above the US at 45th, Nieme noted, adding that Trump "has raised hatred toward critical media among his supporters."
People snapped photos of the stark black and white billboards and posted them on social media, commending Helsingin Sanomat for its pertinent trolling.
"Go big or go home," this user wrote.
Incidentally, as Trump made his way to Finland Sunday, he launched into yet another Twitter rant against the press, calling the media "the enemy of the people" and complaining that "no matter how well" the summit goes "it will never be good enough."
"This is why there is such hatred and dissension in our country," he wrote. But, he added optimistically, "at some point, it will heal!"
