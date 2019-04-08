Felicity Huffman And 12 Other Parents Will Plead Guilty In The Massive College Admissions Scam

Felicity Huffman and 12 other parents embroiled in the largest college admissions scandal is United States history will plead guilty to bribery and gaming entrance systems to get their children into elite universities.

Federal prosecutors announced the plea deals on Monday, about a month after the Justice Department unveiled the scam, which allegedly involved 50 people, including celebrities, tech executives, entrepreneurs, famous college coaches, and admissions test proctors across the country.

One coach is also pleading guilty.

In their complaint, authorities detailed how wealthy parents paid William "Rick" Singer, a 58-year-old life coach from Newport Beach, California, a total of about $25 million to bribe test administrators and employees at schools like Georgetown, Yale, Stanford, and the University of Southern California to fake test scores and athletic achievements to ensure their children got accepted.

Eleven of the parents, including Huffman; Jane Buckingham, a marketing guru; Gordon Caplan, a prominent attorney from Connecticut; Robert Flaxman, a resort developer; and top LA executives Stephen Semprevivo, Devin Sloane, and others paid Singer up to $400,000 for his work.

In a statement, Huffman, who prosecutors accused of paying Singer at least $15,000 to correct her daughter’s college entrance exam scores, said she fully accepts her guilt and is “ashamed” at the pain she has caused.

“I am in full acceptance of my guilt, and with deep regret and shame over what I have done, I accept full responsibility of my actions and will accept the consequences that stem from those actions,” she said. “I am ashamed of the pain I have caused my daughter, my family, my friends, my colleagues, and the educational community,” she said. “I want to apologize to the students who work hard every day to get into college and to their parents who make tremendous sacrifices to support their children and do so honestly.”

Her daughter knew “absolutely nothing” about the scam, Huffman added, and “in my misguided and profoundly wrong way, I have betrayed her.”

“This transgression toward her and the public I will carry for the rest of my life,” she said.

The 14 defendants in Monday's group will plead guilty to charges of mail fraud and honest services mail fraud, prosecutors said.