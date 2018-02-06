BuzzFeed News

Reporting To You

Elon Musk Just Sent A Tesla Into Space And It Is The Craziest Shit You Have Ever Seen

news

Elon Musk Just Sent A Tesla Into Space And It Is The Craziest Shit You Have Ever Seen

"Hope I don't have to parallel park up here."

By Brianna Sacks

Headshot of Brianna Sacks

Brianna Sacks

BuzzFeed News Reporter

Posted on February 6, 2018, at 5:27 p.m. ET

It is 2018 and the world is still a dumpster fire, but do not fear, because we might all be launching into space riding in red Teslas very soon, thanks to SpaceX founder Elon Musk.

View from SpaceX Launch Control. Apparently, there is a car in orbit around Earth.
Elon Musk @elonmusk

View from SpaceX Launch Control. Apparently, there is a car in orbit around Earth.

Reply Retweet Favorite

On Tuesday, SpaceX made history (again) by successfully launching its jumbo Falcon Heavy rocket and landing at least two of its core boosters back on Earth. It was pretty fucking awesome.

Tap to play GIF Tap to play GIF
SpaceX

If that wasn't enough, the Falcon Heavy delivered a $200,000 red Tesla Roadster, driven by a dummy astronaut nicknamed Starman, into orbit around Mars for eternity. David Bowie's "Life on Mars" was playing in the background, obviously.

There you go, Starman ❤️🌟 #FalconHeavy🚀
Davidson @PabloFM_94

There you go, Starman ❤️🌟 #FalconHeavy🚀

Reply Retweet Favorite

People were stunned and dubbed the event the coolest thing they have ever seen.

Just watched a rocket carrying a roadster playing David Bowie take off on a journey to Mars live on my phone. We’re… https://t.co/oepqZJ5G7e
Jesse Durocher @jessedurocher

Just watched a rocket carrying a roadster playing David Bowie take off on a journey to Mars live on my phone. We’re… https://t.co/oepqZJ5G7e

Reply Retweet Favorite
ADVERTISEMENT

The image of Starman cruising through space behind the wheel of his bright red Tesla was both mind-blowing and comical, and the elated internet made some quality memes.

Utterly amazing and hilarious all at the same time #falconheavy #spacex
Aarav 🔮 @_aarava

Utterly amazing and hilarious all at the same time #falconheavy #spacex

Reply Retweet Favorite

"give apple maps another try they said."

"give apple maps another try they said. it has gotten a lot better they said"
darth:™ @darth

"give apple maps another try they said. it has gotten a lot better they said"

Reply Retweet Favorite

"me omw to steal your man"

me omw to steal your man
Myles Tanzer @mylestanzer

me omw to steal your man

Reply Retweet Favorite

It really took the whole "come over, my parents aren't home" meme to new heights.

martian bae: come over me: i can't, i'm on earth martian bae: my parents aren't home me:
Alp Ozcelik @alplicable

martian bae: come over me: i can't, i'm on earth martian bae: my parents aren't home me:

Reply Retweet Favorite
ADVERTISEMENT

(Also available en Español.)

#FalconHeavy -Amor no vas a venir? -Es que vives hasta la luna -Tengo la casa sola.. -
(((Daniel))) @ZIMBOTANA

#FalconHeavy -Amor no vas a venir? -Es que vives hasta la luna -Tengo la casa sola.. -

Reply Retweet Favorite

Musk is now the official king of "hold my beer" memes.

Henry Ford: "I will put a car in every garage." @elonmusk: "Hold my beer." #FalconHeavy
Mark Rendle ❄ @markrendle

Henry Ford: "I will put a car in every garage." @elonmusk: "Hold my beer." #FalconHeavy

Reply Retweet Favorite
Everyone:"Sky's the limit" Elon Musk: Hold my beer #FalconHeavy
Jordo @professormulah

Everyone:"Sky's the limit" Elon Musk: Hold my beer #FalconHeavy

Reply Retweet Favorite

Because honestly...

Elon Musk built a car, then a rocket and he sent his car into space with his rocket. #FalconHeavy
Emre @3iEmre

Elon Musk built a car, then a rocket and he sent his car into space with his rocket. #FalconHeavy

Reply Retweet Favorite
ADVERTISEMENT
Tesla customers: is our pre-ordered car ready yet Elon Musk:
tc @chillmage

Tesla customers: is our pre-ordered car ready yet Elon Musk:

Reply Retweet Favorite

Musk rn: 💅🏻

You: “It’s 2018 where are our flying cars” @elonmusk:
Pablo S. Torre @PabloTorre

You: “It’s 2018 where are our flying cars” @elonmusk:

Reply Retweet Favorite

It also inspired new lyrics.

Launch my car up in SpaceX This is my last resort
Super Deluxe @superdeluxe

Launch my car up in SpaceX This is my last resort

Reply Retweet Favorite

This point is more impressive than launching the thing into space, tbh.

California Man Finally Finds Way to Beat Traffic https://t.co/eHUXZFlti5
Alex Fitzpatrick @AlexJamesFitz

California Man Finally Finds Way to Beat Traffic https://t.co/eHUXZFlti5

Reply Retweet Favorite
ADVERTISEMENT

Roads are so yesterday. Literally.

Roads? Where we’re going we don’t need roads... #FalconHeavy Thanks @elonmusk and @SpaceX!!
Starman @SpaceX_Starman

Roads? Where we’re going we don’t need roads... #FalconHeavy Thanks @elonmusk and @SpaceX!!

Reply Retweet Favorite

There were some good old-fashioned dad jokes.

I can see my house from here!! ;) #FalconHeavy #Tesla #AwesomeIsSoInadequate
Steve Childs @MG_Steve

I can see my house from here!! ;) #FalconHeavy #Tesla #AwesomeIsSoInadequate

Reply Retweet Favorite

The best part? The screen inside the Tesla reads "Don't Panic!" which is what we all really need to hear right now. Thanks, Elon.

SpaceX
Constant mood. #FalconHeavy #Starman
Anxiety but in space. @Anzeliane

Constant mood. #FalconHeavy #Starman

Reply Retweet Favorite

Yes, Elon Musk Was Serious About Sending A Sports Car To Mars

buzzfeed.com

ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT