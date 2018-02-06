Elon Musk Just Sent A Tesla Into Space And It Is The Craziest Shit You Have Ever Seen
"Hope I don't have to parallel park up here."
It is 2018 and the world is still a dumpster fire, but do not fear, because we might all be launching into space riding in red Teslas very soon, thanks to SpaceX founder Elon Musk.
On Tuesday, SpaceX made history (again) by successfully launching its jumbo Falcon Heavy rocket and landing at least two of its core boosters back on Earth. It was pretty fucking awesome.
If that wasn't enough, the Falcon Heavy delivered a $200,000 red Tesla Roadster, driven by a dummy astronaut nicknamed Starman, into orbit around Mars for eternity. David Bowie's "Life on Mars" was playing in the background, obviously.
People were stunned and dubbed the event the coolest thing they have ever seen.
ADVERTISEMENT
The image of Starman cruising through space behind the wheel of his bright red Tesla was both mind-blowing and comical, and the elated internet made some quality memes.
"give apple maps another try they said."
"me omw to steal your man"
It really took the whole "come over, my parents aren't home" meme to new heights.
ADVERTISEMENT
(Also available en Español.)
Musk is now the official king of "hold my beer" memes.
Because honestly...
ADVERTISEMENT
Musk rn: 💅🏻
It also inspired new lyrics.
This point is more impressive than launching the thing into space, tbh.
ADVERTISEMENT
Roads are so yesterday. Literally.
There were some good old-fashioned dad jokes.
The best part? The screen inside the Tesla reads "Don't Panic!" which is what we all really need to hear right now. Thanks, Elon.
-
Brianna Sacks is a reporter for BuzzFeed News and is based in Los Angeles.
Contact Brianna Sacks at brianna.sacks@buzzfeed.com.
Got a confidential tip? Submit it here.