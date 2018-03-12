Betsy DeVos Fumbles Through Questions On School Safety, Campus Sexual Assault, And Inequality

Stahl: Have the public schools in Michigan gotten better?

DeVos: I don't know. Overall, I— I can't say overall that they have all gotten better.

Stahl: The whole state is not doing well.

DeVos: Well, there are certainly lots of pockets where this— the students are doing well and—

Stahl: No, but your argument that if you take funds away that the schools will get better is not working in Michigan, where you had a huge impact and influence over the direction of the school system here.

DeVos: I hesitate to talk about all schools in general because schools are made up of individual students attending them.

Stahl: The public schools here are doing worse than they did.

DeVos: Michigan schools need to do better. There is no doubt about it.