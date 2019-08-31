At Least Five People Were Killed After A Shooter Went On A Highway Rampage In Texas
A white male in his 30's shot a police officer during a traffic stop, took off, and randomly fired at other drivers, wreaking havoc and chaos near Odessa and Midland Texas. At least 21 are injured.
At least five people are dead and 21 others are injured after a gunman went on a highway rampage in western Texas on Saturday afternoon, at points hijacking a mail truck, opening fire on the expressway, shooting at random people, and injuring a law enforcement officer.
Police later killed the shooter, a white man in his mid-30s, near a movie theater. Police are working on identifying the man and what type of gun he used.
"As he was driving down the interstate he was shooting at random and I assume what was causing a lot of the injuries was people trying to avoid firepower," Midland Mayor Jerry Morales told BuzzFeed News. "It was very mobile, everything was on the go."
The carnage comes after the recent massacre at an El Paso Walmart, in which a white supremacist killed 22 people, and amid mass shootings with high-powered rifles around the nation.
The shooting started when a Texas Department of Public Safety officer pulled over a gold Honda around 3:17 p.m. local time for a traffic stop, Odessa Police Department Chief Michael Gerke said at a news conference.
"When the DPS trooper got the car stopped, he was then shot by the occupant of the car. The vehicle continued westbound into the city of Odessa and shot an individual at I-20 and the east loop," Gerke said. "Apparently the subject then drove on our east loop to 42nd street, where there were multiple scenes and multiple victims.
"At some point the subject stole a mail truck, ditched his car, and there were other victims after that," he said.
Three of those injured were law enforcement officers, Gerke said.
The gunman then went back onto 42nd towards the local movie theater, Odessa, Midland, and Texas department of public safety stopped and killed him after an "exchange of gunfire."
Police have not yet established a motive.
"We have law enforcement injured, we have the DPS trooper in Midland county, we have one MPD officer and one OPD officer that were struck. As far as civilian casualties, we have at least 21 victims, 21 shooting victims, and at least five deceased at this point in time," the chief said.
Earlier Saturday afternoon, authorities said they believed two gunman, one of whom was in a stolen US postal van, were driving in two separate vehicles and opening fire on citizens — police have since backed off that theory, saying they believe they have the sole assailant.
"We've had calls, which is to be expected, because obviously our citizens are a little jumpy after this, which is also to be expected. But once this individual was taken out of the picture, there have been no more victims," Gerke said.
It's unclear what happened to the postal employee, but the chief said he assumes he's part of the "victims list."
Midland Memorial Hospital said that it is treating six patients, three of whom are in critical condition. The other three people are in stable condition.
Residents in the western Texas cities were warned to stay off the roads and posted videos of swarms of police cars speeding down the street and circling in shopping centers, causing a tense and chaotic few hours.
In a statement, Gov. Greg Abbott said he was "heartbroken over this senseless and cowardly attack." The mass shooting comes two days after the Republican hosted a roundtable on how to curb gun violence in the state.
The FBI's division in El Paso confirmed that it was on scene to assist "with the investigation," as well as the federal Bureau of Alcohol, Tobacco, Firearms and Explosives.
