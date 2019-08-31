At Least Five People Were Killed After A Shooter Went On A Highway Rampage In Texas

At least five people are dead and 21 others are injured after a gunman went on a highway rampage in western Texas on Saturday afternoon, at points hijacking a mail truck, opening fire on the expressway, shooting at random people, and injuring a law enforcement officer.

Police later killed the shooter, a white man in his mid-30s, near a movie theater. Police are working on identifying the man and what type of gun he used.

"As he was driving down the interstate he was shooting at random and I assume what was causing a lot of the injuries was people trying to avoid firepower," Midland Mayor Jerry Morales told BuzzFeed News. "It was very mobile, everything was on the go."

The carnage comes after the recent massacre at an El Paso Walmart, in which a white supremacist killed 22 people, and amid mass shootings with high-powered rifles around the nation.

The shooting started when a Texas Department of Public Safety officer pulled over a gold Honda around 3:17 p.m. local time for a traffic stop, Odessa Police Department Chief Michael Gerke said at a news conference.



"When the DPS trooper got the car stopped, he was then shot by the occupant of the car. The vehicle continued westbound into the city of Odessa and shot an individual at I-20 and the east loop," Gerke said. "Apparently the subject then drove on our east loop to 42nd street, where there were multiple scenes and multiple victims.

"At some point the subject stole a mail truck, ditched his car, and there were other victims after that," he said.

Three of those injured were law enforcement officers, Gerke said.

